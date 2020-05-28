Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. a12

All gyms sound the same. A mix of gasps, muffled and energetic screams, leather thumps against leather, rhythmic and monotonous noises. So when Rubén Oropeza returned to his establishment, the Pancho Rosales, closed for a couple of months by the coronavirus pandemic, the silence and abandonment of the place was overwhelming.

The traditional boxing venue, in the center of Mexico City, looks bleak. Without all the activity of boxers, trainers, promoters and other fauna of the trade, with much of the instruments for that discipline kept, this place seems dead, describes Oropeza with melancholy.

Since the closure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the owners live the days in anguish, for the expenses that did not stop, but without income of any kind. Oropeza started a business selling chicken eggs to cover his family income, but those in the boxing business are at a critical point.

We have reached agreements to pay only part of the rent, reveals Oropeza; There is an association of gyms that are talking directly with the authorities, but they are franchises that have more resources and a different profile. Our businesses are small, but critical to the careers of others, boxers, trainers, helpers, and promoters.

The traffic light to return to activities after the Healthy Distance Day establishes that the gyms could return until September. While the big franchise franchises are trying to find a way out of this paralysis, the centers for boxing training and learning feel outside of any government consideration, the owners say.

On Monday, May 25, Veneno Boxing Gym announced on its Facebook page that after two months without activity they could not keep the business; reason why they announced its definitive closing.

“There is no more because the expenses do not stop; it is unsustainable to continue with the gym, which for many of the boys and girls is the second home. We have definitely gone bankrupt, ”former boxer and owner Hugo Romero Nava told Boxing portal on this corner.

