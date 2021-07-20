In a white swimsuit, Jem Wolfie takes a nice tan | Instagram

The beautiful fitness girl and model Australian Jem Wolfie once again delighted his millions of fans on various social networks and this time he did so by posing in a swimsuit while sunbathing.

As you recall, the influencer Originally from Perth, she has lost a staggering 2.6 million followers in the past few weeks, after being fired by the Instagram social network for “breaking its rules.”

However, thanks to several of his fans, today we can continue to appreciate his photos and videos on social networks.

This is how we found the video that we will show you today in which the influencer poses very happy from the beach while wearing a full-body white swimsuit.

On the other hand, Jem Wolfie is a multifaceted model who performs endless activities and became known in her native Australia as a chef, however, many others have been added to that profession, which she has shared on her social networks , proving to be a woman who knows everything.