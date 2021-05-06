In a white coat Belinda shows Paris charms on the balcony | Instagram

The singer Belinda moved to the capital of fashion in Paris where she attracted attention by showing herself in a white coat that revealed part of her legs, although her followers would not be very pleased.

As in the past, Belinda, he moved to the “City of Light” where he enjoys an impressive view from the balcony where he gave his followers a glimpse of his legs, a moment that he shared in one of his Instagram stories.

Through the short video the “pop star“She was shown having a cup of tea, in a small dining room where she rested from the balcony as if she had just come out of the bathroom, wrapped in an elegant white robe which she complemented with a touch of glamor with black heels.

The “TV actress“, who has resumed the beginnings of her acting career by collaborating on a new Netflix series,” Welcome to Eden “left several of her followers surprised, particularly after they paid more attention to her legs.

The pianist and composer of tendentious songs such as “Love at first sight”, “Beautiful betrayal”, “Boba nice girl”, “Angel”, etc., would become the target of some comments in which they allegedly pointed out that she needed to earn more “volume” in their legs which, they seemed very thin.

A video in her Instagram stories appears from the balcony of the hotel where she is staying with a beautiful view of other buildings, the images show her enjoying that moment and completely relaxed.

The “model”, who has headed various magazine covers that include Pop en Español where, together with Christian Nodal, they were nominated as the “Couple of the Year” of the December / January issue, also in the magazine “Glamor” and lately the Most recent edition of “Grazia” shared her new journey to be present at one of the fashion weeks.

It should be remembered that the “businesswoman” and the image of various advertising campaigns is a faithful assiduous of the latest trends, which is why she has marked a constant attendance at this type of event, although that includes taking a plane and moving to the European city.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment “Beli” is in the old continent on the occasion of the recording of the series, so it really would not be a transfer of many hours.

In other photographs that captured the Spanish-Mexican, it was from the streets of the big city that the winning coach of the recent edition of “La Voz Kids” walked around wearing a wide long skirt with gray tulle and a black biker jacket.

To carry only a few accessories, she opted for a small tote bag that she held with great force, as she hurried along.

They were the three accessories that starred in the look of the interpreter who opted for a more impeccable style by dispensing with accessories and with only one collected without much polishing, following the rule of “less is more”.

Today, Belinda Peregrín Schüll lives one of her best moments on a personal and professional level, so the reflectors, cameras and her followers account for each of her steps.

Likewise, she is one of the figures that always gives something to talk about in each of her looks where she stands out with very particular styles, an example of this was the display of image changes during her collaboration in the past reality show where she was also the leader of the team winner.

Currently, one of the news that the “Belifans” look forward to most is the possible date of their wedding with their partner, Christian Nodal with whom they have starred in an intense relationship of eight months.