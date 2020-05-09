Announced in April, the midfielder Regis was officially presented this Friday in a video published by the Cruzeiro website. In the interview given to the club’s press office, and recorded on Thursday, the new Cruzeiro player did not spare praise to coach Enderson Moreira.

“Enderson is an excellent professional and a very correct person. He is a guy who speaks in the eye of the player, which is very important. With the support that Cruzeiro offers, I believe he will do an excellent job, in the same way that he did wherever he went, “said the 27-year-old.

Régis is presented by the Cruzeiro club on video

Photo: Disclosure / Cruzeiro / Estadão

Régis worked with Enderson in Bahia. “When I talked to the teacher, he said he was willing to help and that he would be available where needed. If he wants, he can put me as a midfielder, midfielder, striker or side. What I want most is to try to help,” said the athlete .

The reinforcement of the mining team also said that it did not hesitate to receive the loan proposal until the end of the year. “It is a great pleasure to wear that shirt. When Cruzeiro was interested, I was very happy and I didn’t think twice. It is a great club, which has a great crowd, which has a history that needs no comment. I hope to get well, win the twisted and, mainly, conquer our goals. “

Régis said he was aware of the club’s big goal for 2020: to return to the first division of the Brazilian Championship. “Cruzeiro has to forget the past, think ahead, in our reality and, with a lot of work, we are going to have a great year and return the club to the place it should never have left.”

