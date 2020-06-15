The activities will begin to reactivate in Mexico City, and undoubtedly one of the most anticipated openings for consumers is the one related to the cinema. Cinemex knows this, but is also aware that to best embrace this process, it must provide security guarantees to its customers.

In this way, over the weekend, the brand published from its social networks the protocol it will follow to resume operations.

The « new normal » at Cinemex

According to the video published by the firm, the chain has implemented a program, which under the name Espacio Seguro, is a prevention, sanitation and hygiene protocol with which the brand wants to demonstrate its commitment to the safety of its employees and visitors.

This initiative contemplates various measures, among which the following stand out:

Employees upon arrival at their workplaces must sanitize their footwear, answer a symptom identification filter and check their temperature.

They will use mandatory face masks and masks.

Food contact personnel will wear gloves and the uniform will be worn exclusively in the complex facilities.

Attendees must also sanitize their footwear and respect the healthy distance measures that will be marked on the floor of the lockers, bathrooms and candy stores, in addition to cleaning their hands with antibacterial gel that will be available in various places in the complexes.

Inside the rooms, which will be limited in their capacity, the places will be assigned to keep 1.5 meters of distance between each person.

All rooms will be constantly disinfected in depth.

The exit of each room will be done in rows after each function.

From time to time, Cinemex recommends using the signature application as well as its website to purchase tickets, in order to avoid queues and the use of cash.

Following in the footsteps of Cinépolis

This video comes a week after the other industry giant, Cinépolis, announced its security protocol for the reopening of its rooms that have been closed in much of the country since the end of last March.

« Always thinking about your safety and tranquility, we have created a new normal protocol with strict sanitary measures for cleaning and disinfection for each and every one of our rooms and cinemas globally, » said the company in a video published from its social networks. .

In this sense, they are committed to guaranteeing the existence of spaces free of contagion and offering the best experience in a healthy and safe environment. For this, they point out that they have trained and certified all their collaborators with the sanitary standards required by the authorities.

That said, they add that in addition to this point and that they will be equipped with the appropriate accessories and clothing (headgear, face shield and gloves), as well as following social distancing protocols, their areas of greatest contact with the consumer such as ticket offices , snack and candy stores will have interspersed services and acrylic barriers to reinforce security. They also highlighted the reduction in the capacity of the rooms in order to guarantee a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between each seat.

Recover from the blow

In the same way that happens with most of the brands that saw their operations affected by the health emergency, it is essential for cinema chains to carry out the reactivation process successfully, since it is up to this to recover their activities with speed and efficiency in the middle of a loss scenario.

According to data from the National Chamber of the Film Industry in its final report for 2019, there are 7 thousand 616 theaters, of which 3,988 belong to Cinépolis, 3,055 to Cinemex, 62 are owned by Citicinemas, 80 are signed by Cinebox; 14 for Cinemagic and 417 are from other competitors.

Inside these rooms a millionaire business is moving that now, and on the eve of reactivating its activities, has been detained for two months.

According to the data provided by the aforementioned source, Mexico ranked last year as the fourth market with the highest number of tickets sold, reaching 352 million tickets a year, which allowed it to rank ninth with the highest box office On reaching $ 996 million.

If we talk about attendance, we have that Mexico is in the tenth position among the markets with the highest attendance, reporting a total of 2.8 tickets sold per inhabitant per year.

Given the closings of the projection rooms derived from the health contingency associated with COVID-19, the ability of this industry to generate income and maintain jobs has been especially reduced.

In recent weeks, Canacine warned that nearly 50,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs would be in danger.

With this in mind, safety and health will translate into new drives in the purchase decision, so brands must take maximum care of these aspects.

In this way it is not surprising that more and more brands have in recent days focused much of their communication on informing their users of their reopening protocols.

