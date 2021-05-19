In a Utah county, one in five Latinas has suffered sexual violence



El Refugio provides support to Hispanics.

Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

One in five Latinas in a county in Utah has been a victim of sexual violence, according to an organization that, given the increase in this problem, will begin to offer services in Spanish.

The Center for Women and Children in Crisis, a non-profit organization that will now be called El Refugio, reported this Monday that they have created the first program with services in Spanish of “help, support, education and connection” for Latinas who are “victims of sexual abuse or violence domestic ”.

The Shelter is based in Orem, Utah County, south of Salt Lake City, the state capital.

In that county, the second most populous in the state, there are about 635,000 people, 120,000 more than a decade ago, and those inhabitants include 75,000 Hispanics, 15,000 more than in 2010.

According to Bethany Crisp, services coordinator for El Refugio, the negative economic and social impact created by the pandemic among Latinos is one of the main factors for the increase in cases of sexual and domestic violence registered in the last year among Hispanics who reside in Utah County.

Based on federal data, Crisp estimated that one in five Latinas in that county was the victim of sexual violence, specifically rape or at least one attempted rape.

Until now, Latinas lacked services in their language to access help, support groups or continuing education classes.

“(Many) do not speak English and many times they come, but they cannot participate”, Crisp stated when announcing the new service. “This is a big step for us to be able to serve better. We have definitely seen the need, ”he added.

The Utah Department of Health estimates that statewide the 9.1% of Latinas suffered some type of violence, down from 12.3% of white women in that situation. At the same time, Latinas are victims of homicide more frequently than whites (7.4% versus 2.4%), although without reaching the level of African-American women (9.4%).

The new service in Utah County will connect Latinas with bilingual volunteers so women in need have access to medical treatment and counseling resources, as well as legal aid and victim compensation.

Keep reading: The mother of the girls found alone on the border breaks the silence: “With the pain of my soul I left them there”