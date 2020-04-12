The Peruvian actress shared a photograph of what she looked like at 18 years of age: “Totally different”

Veronica Montes She is an actress who has earned the affection of the public thanks to her beauty, charisma and talent that she has shown in various television productions such as ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, ‘La Piloto’ and ‘Papá a toda madre’, among many others, showing that he also knows how to dance thanks to his participation in ‘Mira Quien Baila’.

But before wearing the spectacular body with which we now know her, the actress had to make an effort to achieve it; This was revealed in one of his most recent publications within his official profile of Instagram.

“Before and 12 years later. Yes you can! I share this photo with you so you know if you can. 100% gym discipline“He wrote together with the comparative that he shared a few days ago with which the Peruvian revealed what she looked like at 18 years of age.

With a sexy red bikini, she revealed that before she did not have a sexy abdomen marked and has even changed her hair tone, because before she boasted long hair in a darker tone with which she looked completely different and she even confessed that she painted hair from 15 years of age to eliminate its natural tone which is light brown.

Nowadays, Veronica It boasts its spectacular anatomy, which it has achieved thanks to demanding exercise routines and healthy eating, which it shares every day through its social networks.

“Always beautiful“,”Prettier than ever“,”Totally different and always beautiful“,”How beautiful you are Vero! You are a poetry!“,”Woooow more and more beautiful“,”You have always been absolutely D I V I N A“,”Over the years more beautiful“Were some signs of affection that the 30-year-old actress received.

.