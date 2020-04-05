Posing in front of a mirror, the famous singer was the target of a large number of compliments

Ninel Conde.

Photo:

Frazer Harrison / . For Univision

For Ninel CondeBeing quarantined does not mean leaving exercises to tone the body behind, so he uses social networks to motivate his followers to stay in shape.

“Give your best for yourself and for those who trust you. Already activated today?“With this text,” The Killer Bombon “accompanied a photograph in which he presumed his steel abdomen.

Posing in front of a mirror, the singer wasted sensuality with tight black leggings and a blue top with which she left part of her anatomy sculpture visible to her 3.8 million Instagram followers.

After showing off her spectacular abdomen, the famous singer was the target of a large number of compliments, with which her followers expressed their admiration: “You’re beautiful“,”Great body“,”How cute you are“,”A spectacular woman“,”What a woman monument“, They are only some messages that the actress received.

.