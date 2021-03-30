In a tight lace dress, Yanet García outlines her figure | Instagram

The model and influencer Yanet García posed in front of the cameras and fell in love with her followers with one of her best photographs where she wrapped her perfect and toned anatomy in a tight little lace dress.

The truth is that in recent years the beautiful model has been a revelation on social networks because she constantly impresses with her uninhibited way of showing herself wearing tight outfits or even omitting some of them.

And is that the girl from Monterrey has distinguished herself by having enormous charms stealing the gaze of millions of Mexicans, so her fame and popularity have increased over the years.

It may interest you: With a super short foul, Yanet García shows her buttocks

It was through her official Instagram account where Yanet García left her admirers with their mouths open by wearing a tight beige lace dress, which completely highlighted her entire figure.

This is how, showing a lot of self-confidence, she let her anatomy and dress be the protagonists of the photograph, which to this day has 280 thousand likes and endless comments from her followers.

This is how the famous Weather Girl He took all the looks of locals and strangers, undoubtedly wearing the best clothes to look phenomenal and continue to gain followers.

As you may recall, Yanet García achieved her fame when she began as a presenter on the morning program Hoy, which was held at the Televisa facilities, being one of the most beloved influencers in the artistic medium for her kind personality.

On the other hand, the conductive Yanet García recently unveiled the recipe for green juice that you take to stay in shape and with which you help your body.

And it is that every day more people join those who prefer to drink a green juice in the morning to start their day in the best way, and some celebrities like Yanet García have even revealed the recipe they make every day to keep fit and help your body.

It may interest you: I do not regret it: Luis Miguel’s father, Luis Rey, recorded audio

The host announced through her health coach account a very simple recipe to make, and that she takes every morning to start her day, as she recently commented in the stories of her social network.

García said that this recipe is very easy to make and also has great benefits, since in addition to making her feel great, it helps her digestion thanks to ingredients such as celery.

It also helps me reduce inflammation in my body thanks to all the anti-inflammatory properties that pineapple has, “he explained.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Yanet also announced on her health page that thanks to the apple this green juice also brings benefits to the skin as it will be more hydrated.

Spinach, which contains many proteins, will help you strengthen your muscles, and they are also rich in vitamins and minerals. We are going to add a few drops of lemon to strengthen our immune system and eliminate toxins, “explained Garcia.

Ingredients 1 Cup of pineapple 1 Green apple 4 Stalks of Celery A handful of spinach

It may interest you: Is it from RBD? Galilea Montijo throws a tantrum in Hoy

To prepare this drink you just have to put all the ingredients in the blender, add a few drops of lemon, a cup of water or the necessary amount and if you prefer some ice to make it cooler.

Remember that specialists recommend taking these types of drinks as soon as possible so that the ingredients do not lose nutrients.