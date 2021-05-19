In a tight dress Cynthia Rodríguez looks like the next bride | Instagram

Without a doubt, the singer-songwriter, Cynthia Rodríguez, returns any outfit worthy of the catwalk, however, on this occasion the tonality in which she wore a tight dress could have quickly led her to sign a marriage certificate.

However, the postcard he shared, Cynthia Rodriguez, It does not refer to an aforementioned event of this nature, but at least it gives an idea of ​​what it would look like in a simple white knee-length dress, an option that she chose on this occasion to give a message to her followers.

Life ends when you stop enjoying it, let’s make every day worthwhile.

Look: @victoriacantumx

Of course, many of the followers of the “host of Venga la Alegría“They did not go unnoticed the opportunity to highlight her great beauty in a tight dress made of a very special lace that made her look like an angel.

The garment, made mostly of lace with a bib at the waist of the same material and with another design marked the small area, while the sleeves were made of an organza-type fabric.

Rodríguez Ruiz, chose to leave her long hair outdoors and without jewelry accessories, giving all the prominence to the beautiful fashion piece.

How beautiful you are, ‘You look like an angel’, ‘You are beautiful’, ‘Very pretty !!!’. ‘So beautiful!’, Were some of the comments dedicated to the Coahuilense.

It may interest you Cynthia Rodríguez paralyzed in a red dress and marked legs

But one of those that caused quite a stir was Carlos Rivera placeholder image, who was the second to respond to the message from his beautiful girlfriend to whom he wrote:

You already know that life is a journey and I want to enjoy it … he commented, followed by a heart.

This unleashed a barrage of divided comments among which some of the couple’s fans praised them:

And they are unique, ‘couple of beautiful’, ‘How beautiful your love …. !!’, pointed out some of the first reactions.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

For her part, the “Princess grupera” herself, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, responded to her beloved gallant.

@_carlosrivera with you, wrote the “cheerleader” of Tv Azteca today.

However, not all the messages were positive as some claimed to the interpreter that “What is ours to stay with” the fact that he did not “show off” the “former academic” and that he was not so clear in his answers.

@_carlosrivera, Who wants to enjoy it with a man who does not show off you, byee, Cyn deserves to be conceited and respected like all brides.

It may interest you Amoroso Carlos Rivera honors Cynthia Rodríguez on birthday

Some of the followers of the “model” who recently turned 37 highlighted the fact that he is not congruent since if he uploads photos with his mother and with the “youtuber” none.

It is that he is not congruent, he says that he takes care of his personal life but if he uploads a photo with his mother that is the same of his private life and with cyn not a single photo.

In some others, users endorsed the private way in which the acclaimed and beloved couple of the show has carried their relationship, which has been for several years.

And don’t you think she would tell him? Only they know how they carry their relationship, they no longer need interlocutors, she is 37 years old, there were just some of them who emerged in the midst of the strong controversy.

It may interest you Celebrate 6 million, Livia Brito will please her aliens

What is a fact is that the followers of both figures do not lose track of any of them and hope that very soon they can carry out the ceremony that will finally unite them and mainly, be able to witness it.