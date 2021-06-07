In a tight black dress, Cynthia Rodríguez steals sighs | Instagram

The singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez became the center of attention by showing off in a tight black dress that fitted her silhouette and highlighted her defined proportions.

What caused the immediate reaction of the faithful followers of Cynthia Rodriguez, among them you can also appreciate a comment from your sentimental partner

In recent weeks the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“He has shown why he is one of the most popular faces of Tv Azteca, his beauty which does not go unnoticed and it has been the singer himself who has also stood out as a worthy admirer.

One of his most recent snapshots reveal part of the charms of the “host of Venga la Alegría“, who posted a recent photo on Instagram where she appears in a short dress in which her defined legs became the protagonists.

The “composer” appears seated in a large wooden armchair with a garment that, in addition to favoring her, made her look very comfortable, particularly in this summer season.

The charismatic collaborator of the morning of the “Televisora ​​del Ajusco” brought an extra touch of charm with a big smile so it would not take long for her most loyal followers to react.

Added to this, the 37-year-old celebrity shared a message that apparently had a special dedication to her famous heartthrob, Carlos Rivera: “My home is you.”

Among various compliments and reactions, it would be the sentimental partner of the Mexican actress and “youtuber” who reacted to the publication by writing “Always”, followed by a heart.

Which led to a wave of comments in which fans of the couple showed their support and how much they like to see them happy.

Beautiful things, ‘The best couple that can exist, I love you both’, ‘I love how you are with @cynoficial May God bless you and keep you together always, greetings from Venezuela’, ‘Beautiful Couple’, ‘They are the most cute !! ‘, were just some of the comments.

The so-called “Princess grupera” added more than 201 likes in one of her most recent content that her followers liked the most.

In many of them, her loyal fans could not stop commenting on how “Beautiful” she looked, as well as other adjectives that read “perfectaaa !!”, wrote @ karladíazof, as well as various fan pages of the “writer “,” dancer “and” model “,” and sorry, but everything is perfect in this photo, the outfit, the pose, the smile, you look wonderful, “reads one of the many comments.

It should be reiterated that the disciplined figure of television and the show, faithful assiduous to the fitness life, boasts an enviable figure that has also led her to represent various brands of clothing which she wears in various sessions, and of which are appreciated from your Instagram account.

The Mexican artist, who has said that she is very happy with the author of songs like “What is ours to stay with”, “Other lives”, etc., with whom it has also been rumored for months “they already shared the same home.”

A version that would be finally confirmed by the native of Tláxcala, talented singer and television and theater actor, although on the other hand, he ruled out wedding plans so far, with everything and that he assured “their relationship is going from strength to strength.”