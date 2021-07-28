In a tight black bodysuit, Livia Brito shows off her leg and waist

In a tight black bodysuit, Livia Brito shows off her legs and waist | Instagram

In a flirty and tight black outfit, Livia Brito shook the popular social platform by wearing a black bodysuit that completely marked her silhouette and showed her legs while appearing on the edge of a pool, This is how Livia Brito Pestana conquers the networks.

The protagonist of the stellar telenovela, “The soulless“he left more than one of his faithful”relieved“Open-mouthed, because although they recognize her great beauty, once again Livia Brito managed to surprise them by looking spectacular in a complete black suit.

The main star of the melodrama produced by José Alberto “El Güero“Castro, Livia brito, has not only stood out for the great success that the plot inspired by a Colombian hit, “La Dama de Troya” has had, but also for the great popularity it has gained on social networks.

Livia Brito Pestana, who currently has a little over 6 millions of followers, she opts for black to highlight her charms and causes such a stir that the reactions were swift.

S3nsuality is about personality, being authentic and confident, my #aLIVIAnados yes… always being a good person. #liviabrito #pic #bonitanoche #domingo, wrote the interpreter of “Fernanda Linares”, who appears on the edge of a pool and with rooms covered with palapas in the background.

Even some of his collaborators in the soap opera did not stop flattering the “television actress”, who made her acting debut in 2010.

My beautiful love that bellaaaaaa, wrote @lauracarmine

Precious, expressed @tanializardo

Q barbara mana !!, commented @verojaspeado.

The enemy of “Octavio Toscano”, Eduardo Santamarina’s character in the acclaimed story, was an immediate target of praise, reactions, among which the support of her fans would not be lacking.

Hermosaaaaa, ‘I love you’, ‘The most beautiful’, ‘A lot of beauty’, ‘Wonderful!’, ‘Beautiful and very hardworking!’, ‘Livia prayed to you’, were some of the comments and even messages written in French for declare his love for the protagonist of the version of Las Estrellas: ‘Fernanda je t’aime’.

In total, the remembered interpreter of characters in novels such as “La Piloto” and “Médicos: Línea de Vida”, added 381,249 “I like” in her publication.

Brito Pestana, who recently celebrated his 35th anniversary, on July 21, is enjoying his best moment despite the scandals, since the new project in which he participates with José Ron, who plays “Rafael”, has achieved destroy the rating,

As confirmed by the journalist Martha Figueroa, through the program “Con Permiso” on the Unicable network, “La Desalmada” is currently one of the most watched programs on television with almost 4 million viewers.

The own “model” and “youtuber“, has shared several moments before and during the recordings of this great production which has also been made up of a great cast of stars and first actors.

Although according to the communicator of the entertainment program, she recently revealed that Livia Brito Pestana does not seem to live as she seems with her companions, what she said would “worry them.”

However, it was “Pepillo Origel” who argued that contrary to this, he believes that he really does not believe that this fact “steals the dream” of the colleagues of the native of Havana.

Everything seems to indicate that the remembered presenter of “Dancing for a dream” who also ventured into theater and cinema, has tried to show the fans that there is excellent chemistry with the cast, however, they have commented, according to the source, that at the end of the video clips it moves away from them.