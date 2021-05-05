In a swimsuit on a yacht, Celia Lora models beautiful and professional | INSTAGRAM

The pretty mexican model Celia Lora has shown that she has an excellent ability to promote products, services and even places, which is why many companies are choosing to trust her to give them a campaign and have her expand it.

This time we will see how you have improved too much in the modeling becoming one of the biggest brand representatives today in its native country Mexico, this time posing from the deck of an elegant yacht which you can rent and enjoy its luxury while strolling through the Riviera maya.

We could observe this in a Photography that he shared with us in which he appears making the announcement once more, so that we all find out about that service that she has already enjoyed and that she recommends first-hand.

You may also be interested in: Blue swimsuit, Celia Lora wears charms from the Riviera Maya

In the snapshot we can appreciate its beauty in a blue swimsuit that perfectly adorned her charms and her silhouette looked very attractive, looking flirtatious for all that audience that enjoys her entertainment pieces a lot.

About some months ago, Celia lora He has been practicing with various companies that have brought products to his home, allowing him to try them and share his experience first-hand, something that is worth a lot and that has helped many people both enjoy the products and the company’s sell them.

That is why it does not seem strange to us that the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora He will continue to travel and enjoy walks, which surely many are to promote tourism, because since the world situation began it has been greatly affected and now it seeks to recover a little from those difficult times that we have passed.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE PHOTO

Celia Lora’s beauty continues to be enjoyed by her loyal fans who love to see her in this way in clothed swimsuits and of course in her adventures around the world that seems to have no end and surely very soon we will be able to see more about it.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is worth mentioning that at this time in her Instagram stories we can see that she recorded a behind dozens of a show, in which she participated with several makeup artists, Influencers and others, who also trusted her and her popularity to attract more users who bought her ticket , a strategy that does not seem to have any flaws.

Celia Lora is also participating in a television program called the underworld, in which they meet creepy challenges and much more content that they will be generating to continue attracting users who enjoy it and continue to appreciate this type of television program that was previously so popular and now they have been in trouble thanks to all the content on social media.