In a swimsuit !, Lizbeth Rodríguez and her mother show off their silhouette | Instagram

In a fun Tik Tok the beautiful youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez and her mother decided to share their enviable figure and something else in a swimsuit. The influencer and her mother apparently were having a fun day in the pool when they took the opportunity to show off themselves and their story through a recording.

In the video in question, shared on Lizbeth Rodríguez’s Tik Tok account, you can see the famous recording in which mothers talked about having very young children and what it would change in their life.

The protagonist of this Tik Tok was not on this occasion the YouTube star, but her mother, who appears in a fitted black swimsuit, smiling, dancing and recounting her life. As told in the video, the mother of the former star of Badabun she became pregnant at 15 years of age.

It may interest you: As in heaven, Kourtney Kardashian happy with Travis Barker

It is more than characteristic that because she was very young, they told her that it would have ruined her life, however, she said she was proud to be a grandmother and to have two treasures. While still a young woman, the mother of Lizbeth Rodriguez he showed off his two children as he was already a man and a woman.

In the video, the couple of Esteban VillaGómez She also appears with a full swimsuit, but this one in blue and white, which delimited her prominent curves and revealed her famous legs.

It may interest you: Goddess! Salma Hayek sweeps Penelope Cruz in a swimsuit}

LOOK AT LIZ AND HER MOTHER HERE

Currently, it seems that the beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez has made some changes to her figure, since she has been seen in her most recent videos with a very small waist and a more curvy figure than before, from what Internet users have pointed out on social networks that could have been subjected to some aesthetic “retouching”.

It may interest you: 40 are the new 20! Andrea Legarreta in a small group

Rodríguez has made the most of his dance classes, as his most recent videos have been about his best dance steps. What has caught the attention of his followers is that the star of social networks usually selects very revealing outfits to dance and shows more skin than expected.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

While some say they are delighted to see Liz in this way, there are those who point out that you should not upload these videos anymore since they consider them boring because they are so frequent; and some people have even pointed out that the famous woman does not dance well at all.