The beautiful sports host demonstrated her love for American football in the pool

Without a doubt, Jimena Sánchez It is the most popular of the sports conductors in Mexico, and this is demonstrated by its more than seven million followers in Instagram, who are aware of each publication made by the sexy brunette.

Now, Jimena showed her passion for the Oakland Raiders, wearing a sexy black swimsuit with the logo of the football team, all this while posing in a video inside a pool.

This is not the first time that Jimena reveals who her favorite teams are, since on her social networks she has published photos in which she shows her fanaticism for Chivas de Guadalajara, Real Madrid, the Los Angeles Lakers in basketball and the NY Yankees in baseball.

In slow motion, Vanessa Arias exposes her rear guard by getting wet on the beach

Esmeralda Ugalde misses the beach, wearing a fringed bikini that exposes her tan

Lali Espósito turns on Instagram posing with a strappy bikini

.