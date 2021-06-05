In a swimsuit, Camila Cabello caught on the beach with Shawn Mendes | INSTAGRAM

According to the media, the photos of Camila Cabello were taken at Soho Beach House Miami Florida and fans can’t help but notice what the singer of “Señorita” very natural, carefree and above all beautiful.

According to Internet users these photos in swimsuit They fall perfectly in this era in which social networks are full of falsehood and editing, showing that not everything is as it seems and that there is nothing wrong with the imperfections that exist in our bodies.

The famous Cuban was very relaxed on the beach with blue swimsuit with a high cut in the lower part in addition to having a very nice gradient effect and it was accompanied with some gold bracelets as well as her earrings.

The singer was showing off with her brown hair and showing her natural curves with this swimsuit that made her look quite good and very natural, in highly shared entertainment pieces.

However, there are always users who come to do comments very direct and sometimes negative, wanting to remove all that they have inside either frustration or stress in such a way that they dedicate themselves to doing this.

However, her fans were very happy to see her in this way without editing, how it really is refreshingly natural, they also said that in those times everyone is using editing surgery and many methods to stay as “perfect” as possible for the networks social.

One user commented “This is what normal bodies look like, I’m sick and tired of everyone embarrassing women who don’t have a flat stomach. His body is very beautiful and hers too ”.

More users joined the cause and shared their ideals by writing: “This is totally beautiful, we support women to be more real that they have the body that they have, they look incredible.”

Meanwhile, other users would like the photographs to be deleted because even though it looks natural and relaxed, many others think that it is wrong to be displaying them in this way because they have to continue taking care of their images to maintain their career.

Some beings wrote delete I am respect her she does not want to show herself in this way I am very ashamed that they upload this knowing that it will always be the source of hatred.

Many fans who agreed with the natural body responded that they should not eliminate them, because it is good that we have a representative as great as her demonstrating that not everything is how we see it on social networks, in fact she learned to love and accept her body since they shared some photos of her.

So far, Camila has not commented on these new photos, nor has she said anything about her summer getaway enjoying with her boyfriend and her family members.