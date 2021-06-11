In a swimsuit, Anastasia Karanikolaou falls in love with even Kylie Jenner | INSTAGRAM

In just one hour the beautiful best friend from Kylie jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou managed to collect more than 200,000 likes on her latest photograph in her Official instagram one in which it appears with a purple swimsuit that fell in love with his fans.

She could easily have fallen in love with her best friend because she also enjoys very much observing her in this beautiful and cute way in a swimsuit who left his beauty into view while being captured on camera.

The piece of entertainment continues to gather people who write comments in the form of compliments and in which they also show their great support with what the influencer is motivated every day to keep climbing contents.

Recently we could see her in an incredible dress that seems to be made up of diamonds with which we could appreciate everything she was wearing underneath, because it is really a very peculiar and transparent fabric.

She used that dress for the most special occasion of the year, her birthday in which she was surrounded by her best friends including Kylie Jenner and her family of course.

Internet users were mesmerized by being able to see the clothes he was wearing underneath, and they never imagined that he would use something like that in public.

He also had the opportunity to party and visit one of the best dens which is one of their favorites, in fact they also share their experience through their stories showing the place.

He did his work as an influencer and posed next to the name of the establishment as well as taking photos with many of his friends in an endless photoshoot that lasted all night.

To this day, he continues to receive congratulations and gifts, apart from the fact that he is also resting in a beautiful place with a pool and a beach, two of his favorite places in the world to be.

Kylie Jenner considers her friend to be one of the most beautiful in the world and recommends that we also follow her in order to continue enjoying her content, one in which she also takes the opportunity to model various outfits and promote various brands doing her work as an influencer.

Of course, the beauty of Anastasia Karanikolaou will continue to be shared through her profile by herself and she wants you to continue to appreciate it, so we recommend that you do not take off from Show News, because we will rescue only her best images so that you can enjoy them at any time and place you want.