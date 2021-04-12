In a string thong, Diosa Canales shows one of her secrets to keep her skin radiant

Goddess Canales It is characterized by not having problems when showing itself and facing those who criticize it. This weekend, for example, she decided to share a beauty routine through some videos that she uploaded to her Instagram.

In the heart-stopping clips, the actress and singer appears wearing a pink blouse that she tied at the height of her breasts, in addition to an animal print thread thong, while smearing a little product on her voluminous legs and rear.

“For all my followers who ask me what to apply for the fat that we have in the body, here I show you a very good product is based on coffee, coconut oil and orange, it is important that they know that this is only an aid to eliminate cellulite, we must diet and train a lot, “said the Venezuelan in publications that so far have more than 76 thousand views.

(Swipe to see both videos)

Previously, Diosa Canales took the opportunity to upload another material in which she showed a small preview of a topic which is apparently still developing in the recording studio.

