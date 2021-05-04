In a string swimsuit, Daniella Chavez delights her followers

The beautiful Daniella Chávez delighted her millions of followers on social networks with a photograph where she presumes at the best of her ability, her incredible dream figure that has more than one Internet user deeply in love.

The star of Televisa Sports managed to set fire to social networks once again by releasing a photograph where she looks like a goddess.

In it we can appreciate her while she delights her millions of admirers with a two-piece swimsuit that barely covers her beautiful figure.

The truth is that this beautiful blonde girl has managed to impact millions of people in Latin America thanks to her beauty and it is for that reason that over the years she has become one of the darlings of social networks and competes on Instagram with extremely beautiful women like Lana Rhoades, Jem Wolfie, Demi Rose, Alexa Dellanos and more.

It is worth mentioning that Daniella Chávez today is a model and influencer, and has also known how to take full advantage of her talents and venture into television and music.

In fact, the girl has on several occasions been compared to Barbie doll herself for her style and her peculiar taste for the color pink.

On the other hand, the call America’s Cup girlfriend came to television after gaining enormous popularity when the rumor was made known that she had been a lover of the striker Cristiano Ronaldo and was singled out as the person responsible for his separation from the model Irina Shayk.

And as if that were not enough, the Chilean who became an Instagram celebrity after sharing naked selfies on social networks because of her anger with the Reina de Viña del Mar contest where she came in third place.

It should be noted that she was also named the Christmas Girl of the Month in Playb9y Mexico magazine in 2014.

Everything seems to indicate that a long period in quarantine had consequences for Daniella Chávez, since when asked by her fans about whether she suffers from any disease, she wrote the message:

I think that in the last year I have experienced some anxiety, where I just want to cry and I don’t know why ”.

And the truth is that this is not surprising, because more than 50% of the population has suffered from some psychological disorder during the period of the virus, yes, it has affected everyone not only in health.