Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) said on Wednesday in testimony that then-director-general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, told her, in a telephone call through the WhatsApp application on April 23, that he had resigned from his post that day, without revealing the reason, but then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro had not accepted.

In testimony, Zambelli also said that Valeixo, on the same call, went so far as to say that delegate Alexandre Ramagem would be a “good name as successor” and that he would transition from the post of PF general director.

The conversation reported by the parliamentarian took place, she said, on the eve of Valeixo’s resignation from the command of the corporation, which led Moro to also leave the government accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of trying to interfere with the police.

Zambelli’s statement contradicts the version given by Valeixo, who, in testimony, said he had not resigned from his post.

According to the deputy, Bolsonaro did not trust Valeixo because Moro was “disarmamentist”.

In the deposition, the federal deputy also reported a conversation she had with the then Minister of Justice on the eve of the resignation and said that she would work for his appointment with Bolsonaro in the vacancy that would be opened due to the future retirement of the STF minister, Celso de Mello .

Zambelli said he had the prospect of Moro being appointed to the Supreme Court, treating this as the “natural path” for the now ex-minister.

However, the parliamentarian stated that she did not have any conversation with the president in the sense that Moro accepted the replacement of the then general director of the PF, Maurício Valeixo, with the counterpart of the Supreme Court.

Zambelli said he had talked to the Presidency’s Communication Secretary, Fábio Wajngarten, and to the Minister of the Government’s Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, “doing whatever it takes” to keep Moro in office. For her, if his resignation was not carried out that Friday, there would be enough time at the weekend for the composition of the name of a new PF general director.

