Ninel Conde

Frazer Harrison

Ninel Conde returned to please his millions of followers in Instagram, now sharing a selfie that shows her doing a pose and showing off her muscles, wearing a blue mini-bikini.

The actress is in quarantine, but always getting in shape, giving positive messages through her social networks, something she has done for many months.

In his publication, Ninel wrote a message to promote his additional account on that social network, in which he gives his fans many tips to feel and look good: “This is how we go in quarantine… you want to know what I eat, what supplements I take, what routines I do, what beauty treatments do I use? Follow my account @ conde.tips so I can share all my secrets with you. ”

