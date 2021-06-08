In a small brown swimsuit, Yanet García shows off her charms | Instagram

From the pool and with a small swimsuit the famous ex weather girl, Yanet García, managed to make his millions of followers fall in love on social networks by turning his back on the camera and allowing his tremendous r3taguard1a to be appreciated.

The Monterrey woman shared an attractive video in which, posing from the pool and with her back to the camera, she captured millions of looks.

There is no doubt that Yanet García continues to cause a stir within social networks, where she constantly shares flirty photographs that leave very little to the imagination, as happened yesterday when exposing her shapely r3taguard1a with a small swimsuit that went crazy thousands of users.

And the fact is that the one born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, has not only captivated with tight gym clothes or l3nc3r1a, since if she knows something to do, it is to look spectacular in swimsuits.

To show the flirty video that he shared this Sunday afternoon, in which, posing from the pool and with his back to the camera, he managed to capture millions of looks and paralyzed the hearts of his loyal followers.

As expected, millions of users of the famous social network of the camera expressed their admiration for her in the comments.

While some more made some claims, since, according to them, it shows more on Instagram than on the platform where they pay for exclusive content.

It should be remembered that days before, he shared another series of photographs in which he appeared posing with risky lingerie in which he was about to show more.

And it is that, the flirtatious model, who rose to fame thanks to her work as the “Weather Girl” in television programs, managed to raise the temperature in this same social network, where she was shown with semitransparent outfits with which she found a preview of what his fans will be able to see through his OnlyFans page.

The curvy model and also a businesswoman has made it very clear that they are bold photographs in which they will not find portents or d3snud0s.

They are simply the photographs that I have always taken, but now the destinations and the poses change, but I would like to make this clear, that it is nothing p0rn0gráf1co or nothing of d3snud0s. It is only exclusive and better quality content ”.

As you can see, the beautiful model and former weather girl, Yanet García, is very focused on her new stage in which she is launching her OnlyFans account.

However, the Mexican only publicly shares previews of the exclusive content that you can enjoy by joining her exclusive page, sharing only as an advance so that you can know a little of what you could find in case of making that monthly payment.

Yanet García has gained so much popularity within Mexico with his impressive physique, which has reached thousands of followers on his social networks, becoming the figure of several advertising campaigns.