In a small black bodysuit, Yanet García delights with her figure

The truth is that hundreds of beautiful girls may appear on television shows, but it seems that they all have a queen: Yanet García, the former weather girl that has managed to steal the hearts of millions of people.

Yanet continues to position itself as one of the public’s favorites thanks to the s3nsual1dad that she tends to squander with the photographs she shares on social networks.

The fitness girl He shared a photograph several months ago through his official Instagram account, where he appears in profile and wearing a dark-colored lace bodysuit.

Don’t be afraid of new beginnings, new people, new energies, new environments. Embrace new opportunities, “wrote the also model.

These are words that Yanet herself has put into practice for several years when she decided to enter the fitness world and forge, via social networks, a whole place of reference.

On the other hand, the angle of the photograph allowed us to appreciate in detail the silhouette of the 30-year-old woman, highlighting her back and chest, as well as her thighs.

So far, the snapshot has obtained more than 500 thousand hearts and thousands of comments from his followers that highlight his spectacular figure.

Focused on taking care of its image, the media receives all kinds of compliments on social networks and enchants Internet users with its daily posts.

It is worth mentioning that García began to change his official account on Instagram some time before moving from Mexico, putting aside high-impact publications to generate an image much more linked to his sports profile.

And it is that as you can remember, the former climate girl of Televisa She stepped out of her comfort zone by deciding to move to the United States to live with her boyfriend. Lewis Howes.

As if that were not enough, the transfer came with a job offer included, such as the incorporation of the one born in Monterrey to FitPlan App, a famous application that brings together the main exponents of the fitness world.

It is there where the instagramer shares space with Melissa Alcantara, the personal trainer of Kim Kardashian, Sommer Ray and Jen Selter, among others.

Best of all, users from Latin America and the United States can enjoy the training plan of Yanet García and her colleagues, a role that the Mexican takes very seriously, sharing the progress of each one on her own networks.

On the other hand, like many other celebrities, the native of Monterrey took advantage of the extensive quarantine and ventured into the area of ​​nutrition.

And it is that the beautiful presenter She left the Televisa forums and weather forecasts to focus on fitness routines, but after helping her mother achieve her health goals, she decided to venture into a new profession: Health coach and delve into the subject of nutrition.

That’s right, the young woman, who in January of last year settled in the United States in search of new opportunities and to be closer to her boyfriend Lewis Howe, decided to professionalize her knowledge and get accredited at the Institute for integrative nutrition (IIN).

In this way, the Mexican will not only give advice based on her experience, but on the knowledge obtained from her classes at the renowned North American institution, which is licensed by the New York State Department of Education.

This news was released a couple of months ago through a video posted on her Instagram account, where she was seen very excited and even tearful, faced with the challenge she decided to tackle with the intention of improving her life and that of the people around her.