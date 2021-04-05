In a skirt! Elsa Jean shows off her silhouette on a terrace | Instagram

The actress Elsa Jean showed off her cute figure while she was on a terrace with a beautiful view, without a doubt some of her fans fell a little more in love with her when they saw her with a red skirt.

The publication was made by the young celebrity on February 9 of this year, through his official account of Instagram.

In it she appears looking like never before, with enough clothes but that ended up highlighting her beautiful silhouette with the clothes she was wearing.

With a long-sleeved white blouse and a red skirt it was that Elsa jean she boasted to her fans in this photo, “Follow your heart” was what the beautiful blonde placed in her description.

The place where it is located is a tall building because from afar you can see a large part of the city, and in the background of the photo several buildings, Elsa Jean is in New York as it appears in the upper part of the publication.

The beautiful blonde protagonist of several films From adult entertainment, she wears her hair down, which looks pretty in the picture because it sticks out.

With more than a thousand comments from her fans stating that she is one of the most beautiful women, Elsa Jean has gradually become more popular.