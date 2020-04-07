Vanessa Guzmán

Photo:

Armando Vázquez / Reform Agency

Vanessa Guzmán had a revival in his career thanks to the soap opera “Single with daughters”, and while a new project arrives, it is in quarantine, without neglecting social networks; only in Instagram, It already has more than 311 thousand followers.

Surprisingly, the actress published a photo in which she looks very sexy, wearing a silver bodysuit and high boots, with which she shows off her long legs. Very favorable comments immediately came from his fans.

Vanessa recently announced that, although she never stops getting in shape, she plans to return to her usual exercises when she is forty, handling the possibility of participating in a bodybuilding contest.

.