In a short shorts and ripped blouse, Celia Lora looks from Tulum

In a short shorts and ripped blouse, Celia Lora looks from Tulúm | INSTAGRAM

The model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora has shown that she has great talent for various activities among which are: modeling, promoting some products and participating in various programs as a guest or even being its presenter.

On this occasion we will address a photograph that he shared in his Official instagram, in which he showed us his figure from Tulum, Mexico, where he was traveling a few days ago but is already back in the Mexico City.

That’s right, the pretty girl shared a Photography in which she appears with such short shorts and a torn blouse that they made her charms They looked perfect and that their fans will come to like them, as well as share their entertainment piece among their friends and of course they will comment on all that they had to express compliments and, of course, declarations of love.

Surely the publication genre much more than that, making many Internet users send him a private message as they normally do and that this would give him the opportunity to continue making content for his channel of Youtube in his section “the corner of the jacket”, in which he exposes some of those messages.

For the daughter of Alex Lora, the most important thing is to generate more content for your fans and that they can be attracted to contract that monthly subscription of their exclusive content page, where you can receive fully personalized photos and videos and also unlock some of their most prominent publications in all the times.

In that place you also have the opportunity to chat with her through a chat that can only be used there and in which you have direct access to many other benefits that will be received once paying for the subscription.

As we mentioned earlier, cereal is now invited to various programs. On this occasion, in their stories, they told us and showed us some videos in which they are in a podcast with one of the Desierto Drive members and who was also part of Panda in their days of glory.

Surely in this program we will be able to enjoy once again his great personality jokes and of course those anecdotes that are so controversial is that he has always generated in the Latin American audience.

He also showed us some stories in which he was partying so we can say that he is having one of his best moments in his life enjoying the fruits of his work, his effort and of course also his popularity that has grown like foam since the beginning and now it is growing.

