Angelique Boyer She has never ceased to have a statuesque figure, and during quarantine exercise is one of her favorite activities to distract herself in the best way. Now her boyfriend Sebastián Rulli boasted a routine of the actress in Tik Tok.

In the video, Angelique appears on the terrace of her house, strengthening her buttocks, wearing a very short top and tight shorts; in a moment she turns to the camera, with the smile that has always characterized her.

Yoga is also one of the priorities of the actress, and in her account Instagram He shared an image in which he appears performing a pose. Angelique Boyer He wrote a long message, in which he recommended applications to exercise and good wishes to his fans: “… I invite you to breathe and feel the body, the vibrations that can be generated to also improve mental and emotional health. I wish with all my heart that this situation, the planet 🗺 and humanity improve. I send you a lot of love. ”

