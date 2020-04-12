In addition to posing in hot bikinis, the Russian-born actress also takes advantage of her time exercising with her boyfriend.

A few days after sharing sensual images on biniki, Irina Baeva boasted in his account of Instagram a video in which he appears with Gabriel Soto while exercising at their Acapulco residence.

The controversial couple was criticized a few days ago after circumventing the quarantine to go out together to a shopping center located in Acapulco, where they are currently living. However, the painful moment was forgotten and they again became the center of attention after the Russian shared a video on her social profile in which she is seen again with her boyfriend, but this time performing a demanding routine Exercise to strengthen your abdominal muscles while wearing a sexy black bikini.

“Everything is better together“Wrote the protagonist of soap operas, obtaining more than 340 thousand reproductions.

Although comments are restricted and receives a limited number, highlights the message sent by the former footballer Carles Puyol.

“The most Mexican Russian”, a nickname that she earned during her participation in the program “Look Who Dances”, also takes advantage of the quarantine days enjoying the scenery offered by the beautiful state of Guerrero, where she has taken some photos and videos showing off her spectacular anatomy in fiery bikinis.

