In a satin dress and heels, Galilea Montijo wears charms

The presenter Galilea Montijo, left everyone amazed once again by imposing all his style with one of his most recent outfits, which highlighted his indisputable charms. In a blazer – dress and gold heels the “tapathy“was the feeling.

If there is one of the famous women who knows how to enhance all her attributes in each of her fashion choices, it is Galilea Montijo, It was a jacket-dress, and gold heels with which she shared an Instagram photo.

The “Today’s driver“She made a must of the season her strongest ally to highlight her indisputable attributes,” Gali “posed in the snapshot with a blazer with a flower print and satin that reached to the height of her thighs.

In addition to this, it was high heels with gold that added a touch of definition to her legs and made her the target of flattery and praise.

The dress, Beautiful, How beautiful and very beautiful, were some of the comments, accompanied by a large number of emojis, that her loyal followers dedicated to the “cheerleader” of the morning.

In the image, the 49-year-old celebrity appears with a background that simulates a sky surrounded by small shiny objects, which added an extra touch to the already elegant image she wore with a trendy garment where pastel pink and gold tones played.

In her beauty look, “La Montijo” spared no effort as she chose to leave a large part of her hair loose with semi-marked waves and a small updo at the top that added more volume to her abundant brown hair with clear reflections.

However, in the midst of the acclaimed look of the “member of the Las Estrellas program”, many of her fans did not miss a small detail, apparently, “La Montijo” would have starred in a mishap on one of her feet since in one of them it is possible to notice a bandage that surrounds it.

His followers showed concern since despite the fact that the “model” tried to hide the bandage as it was the color of her skin and had her feet crossed, the comments regarding it were not lacking in the publication.

What happened to you Galiiiiii? I do not like to see you hurt from any parteee, I hope you recover soon from your ankle, beautiful as always.

It is worth mentioning that this new hit of the season has been present for past seasons when in winter time it arrived in fabrics such as velvet and some other materials, and since then it has resisted being left out of the trends.

Now, the garment has been reinvented for the new summer season in solid colors, and sometimes vibrant, without sleeves to provide more ease and comfort when wearing it.

Likewise, it has also become adaptable to use it at any time, both day and night, and it is the presenter of “Little Giants” who launches an inspiration to wear it with great distinction.

It has been the “former actress” and “model” who became a faithful assiduous of the dress since it was a past look where she also wore a dress of a very similar confection but in white and with short sleeves which were designed in ruffles. .

It should be said that although both outfits do not fully mark her defined silhouette, the interpreter of characters in stories such as El Premio Mayor, Amarte es mi sin, El Precio de tu amor did not cease to stand out by giving all the prominence to her marked legs, which she shows. proud at every opportunity.