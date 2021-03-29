In a red robe Mia Khalifa dances For her fans on video! | Instagram

Through a video that Mia Khalifa shared on her official Instagram account, her followers could enjoy watching her dance, she was very excited.

The pretty ex actressThe 27-year-old businesswoman and model and social media celebrity commented in her description that it had taken her an hour to learn the dance.

Although he shared the video on Instagram, the original was recorded for his account. Tiktok where it currently has 18 million 300 thousand followers.

The song that is heard in the background is from J Boog – Let´s Do It AgainFor a long time, the businesswoman has had an account in said application and entertains her fans with her short videos like this one.

Mia khalifa He admits that he does not coordinate well to do this type of dance and that therefore it takes him an hour to learn a “dance” that lasted only a few seconds.

On Instagram the video has more than 13 million views, the model is wearing a slightly baggy red robe with a black top under it.

The publication that Mia Khalifa made was on April 20, 2020, this was one of her first videos on her Tiktok account.