In a red dress, Cynthia Rodríguez overshadowed Galilea Montijo

The singer-songwriter, Cynthia Rodríguez, is a woman very sure of her beauty and it was her most recent choice who left no room for doubt, a very vibrant red color enveloped her silhouette which made her a true queen, Galilea Montijo I would wear an outfit in the same tonality and it does not exceed it.

The beauty Cynthia Rodriguez has become an icon of beauty and elegance, there is no color, outfit or trend that resists looking good and this has been demonstrated by the ambassador of several fashion garments, such as on this occasion, a dress in a vibrant red la It made it look spectacular and Carlos Rivera could see it.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“She shared a photograph in which she wears a dress that is completely tight to her silhouette but reveals part of her charms, one of them her beautiful legs that stood out the most, along with her defined silhouette.

It was Carlos Rivera himself who verified how beautiful his partner looked so he did not resist joining the first reactions in the publication of the Coahuilense to whom he dedicated a heart.

The “former academic” added more than 111 likes and a large number of compliments and compliments highlighted her attributes and is that Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz is one of the most popular faces of the Tv Azteca morning, “Venga la Alegría”, just like Galilea Montijo is from Televisa.

Pretty, no doubt red is your color, Divinaaaa, So beautiful, Beautiful princess, were some of the messages to the beautiful actress and dancer.

The so-called “Princess Grupera” after the successful launch in 2011 entitled “You like me”, wore a red dress made of a lace-like fabric which left some of her charms in view, mainly her legs that captured the most attention. in the middle of this chic outfit.

Rodríguez Ruiz chose to leave his great hair loose with some waves in the water but without a doubt, one of his great qualities is the beautiful smile with which he frames some of his photographs showing the happiness that he lives today with the acclaimed singer and television actor and theater.

From another television station, one of the most prominent faces of the Hoy program, wears a red dress in a lighter shade with a colorful detail on the front that simulated a criss-cross, although on this occasion, it mostly covered her charms, it did not cease to be the favorite of his followers.

If the two figures in the show have something in common, it is good taste in selecting garments that greatly enhance their appeal. In Montijo’s case, his good eye for fashion is exceptional and unmatched.

As for “Gali”, the businesswoman at “Latingal boutique”, a clothing line which she owns and wears several of the outfits that are offered to the public there, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, for her part, represents various brands and lines of clothing for which she models various designs.

The actress who has also interpreted various themes for novels such as “If you are not with me”, “The force of destiny” and “Something between the two” with Raúl Sandoval, among others and has collaborated in 7 novels and 3 unit series issued by Azteca 13.

In her role as host, Deyanira Rodríguez, who celebrated 38 years last May, has hosted 5 television programs, 2 of them on Azteca América.

There is no doubt that the presenter and Mexican “youtuber” radiates happiness even through the pores and apparently it is her sentimental partner, Carlos Rivera who also shares that feeling or at least that was revealed in a recent photograph on his Instagram account.