An Letter signed by 20 governors and released this Sunday through the National Governors Forum, expresses support for mayors, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), after attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro on the two main leaders of the National Congress. For the governors who sign the document, Bolsonaro is “facing the democratic principles that underlie our Nation”.

Presidents Rodrigo Maia, of the Chamber, and Davi Alcolumbre, of the Senate

Photo: Beto Barata / Agência Senado / Estadão Content

The letter is signed by all the governors of the South and Northeast regions. In the Southeast, only the State of Minas Gerais is absent. In the Midwest, the exception was the Federal District. In the North, Acre, Amazonas, Rondônia and Roraima did not sign.

“At this moment when the world is going through one of its greatest crises, we have witnessed the commitment with which the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber have conducted themselves, devoting special attention to the needs of the States, the Federal District and the Brazilian Municipalities”, says the Letter. “Both demonstrate that they are aware that it is in these instances that the toughest fight is taking place against our common enemy, the coronavirus, and where, therefore, the greatest federative relief efforts need to be concentrated,” he continues.

The governors affirm that there are no irreconcilable conflicts between safeguarding the health of the population and protecting the national economy, although the moments to act more directly in defense of one and the other may be different. “We consider it essential to overcome our eventual differences through the effort of democratic dialogue and devoid of vanities. The health and life of the Brazilian people must be far above political interests, especially in this moment of crisis”, they defend.

The letter also states that the action of the States, in the Federal District and in the municipalities has been guided by the indicative of science, by guidance from health professionals and by the experience of countries that have already faced tougher stages of the pandemic, seeking, in this case, to avoid unsuccessful choices and follow the successful ones.

Bolsonaro opened fire on Maia last Thursday, after sacking Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM-MS). In an interview with the TV network CNN, said that his performance is “terrible” and insinuated that the parliamentarian plots against his government. In response, Maia stated that he will not attack Bolsonaro.

Hours before the president’s interview with CNN, Maia had signed a joint note with Alcolumbre in defense of Mandetta. The day before, the Board of Directors of the Chamber gave Bolsonaro a 30-day deadline to present the results of his exams for covid-19 to the House. On the same day, Maia reacted to the criticism. “The president attacks with an old policy trick, with the resignation he wants to change the topic,” said Maia, who said he had no intention of harming the government. “The president is not going to have attacks (on my part). He throws stones and Parliament will throw flowers,” he added.

