In a pink nightgown, Daniella Chávez shows off her great beauty | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model, Daniella Chávez boasted that a very impressive gift arrived at her house a flower arrangement composed of pink roses and of course while she was dressed in the same color.

But she was not simply wearing a set of normal pink clothes, she was wearing a nightgown made of silk, a pair of pink pointy nails, her gold accessories and of course the flirtatious face she made to win over her followers.

This he boasted to us through his stories where he also placed another video in which they find themselves with their cell phone recording themselves in front of the mirror and showing a blonde hair, that it even seems to be white in color and its charms stand out from the opening of the nightgown.

His fans were immediately surprised and felt more than spoiled when they saw the video totally dedicated to them in which his flirty face was the key piece.

No doubt Daniela Chavez has known how to handle its entertainment pieces in such a way that they are automatically shared among users who consider that it would be a negative thing not to share it with others.

Of course, Influencers from Chile know very well how to treat their audience and have been feeling them for long enough to know what they like, in addition to having already achieved more than 14.6 million followers, an excellent achievement for her.

For this reason, in her stories, she also dedicates some words to all those people that she considers could help them positive words in which she recommends us not to pay attention to negative people but to those people who love you and appreciate you for who you are.

In this way she puts her two cents to continue helping in some extra way to all those who follow her apart from the fact that she also recommended us to listen to good music, thanking, laughing out loud, giving a kiss, giving a hug and all these things that fill us of love and Energy that will surely help us to move forward.

Nor should we forget that the beautiful girl has an exclusive OnlyFans content page where she shares even more explicit and free content than she can on social networks.

In Show News since we will be bringing the best content from Daniella Chávez so that you can enjoy it anytime and anywhere you want, she is also rescuing her best stories before they disappear and also sharing everything behind her beautiful publications.