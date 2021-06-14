In a pink dress Galilea Montijo would surpass Cynthia Rodríguez | Instagram

Although yellow has become the color of this season par excellence, it was the presenter Galilea Montijo, who on this occasion wore a pink floral dress which was completely fitted to her silhouette and would have surpassed the look she opted for Cynthia Rodriguez.

One of the most beautiful faces of the morning, Galilea MontijoShe showed her marked figure with a dress with a floral print in pink which accentuated her waist and hips as it was completely adjusted to her marked figure.

The presenter, host and “Mexican television actress“She conquered Instagram again with a key piece of her acclaimed wardrobe, an outfit to close the week with a flourish made her a queen and surpassed the look with which Cynthia Rodríguez faces summer with the color of the season.

Let’s go, “Gali” wrote in the publication that accompanied the image that would cause various reactions and comments.

At one point, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, shared a photograph in which she added 67,226 likes, among other reactions such as heart emojis and faces, however, Cynthia Rodríguez would accumulate more likes with a total of 99,962 likes.

It was Juan José Origel himself who first commented to the actress in novels such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, among many others.

And your party ??? We love you beautiful Spectacular Beauty, were some of the comments from the faithful followers of “La Tapatia”.

The “host of the Hoy program” in addition to other variety and reality shows, Galilea Montijo, posed for the snapshot in one of the spaces on the set where she has collaborated for several years.

The celebrity, who recently turned 48 years old, is a clear sign that age is not an impediment to looking very jovial as the host of “Las Estrellas dance en Hoy” does in each of her appearances.

On this occasion, Montijo Torres, a leading figure of entertainment in Mexico, appeared with his large loose, castallo-colored hair with a pair of “nude” sneakers with which he gave all the prominence to his toned legs, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco She complemented her outfit with a pair of fine accessories in silver.

Something that is undoubtedly shared by the hosts of two of the most important television stations today Galilea Montijo and Cynthia Rodríguez is the sculptural silhouette and legs that achieve great impact in each of their fashion proposals.

The businesswoman and ambassador of “Latingal” fashion boutique of which “La Montijo” owns so the morning is her opportunity to model many of the pieces and accessories that the store offers to the female public.

For her part, the “former academic” impacts her followers by wearing pieces from various clothing lines, as well as footwear or other accessories.

The “youtubers” have undoubtedly been inclined to follow the path of fashion and trends, Cynthia Rodríguez has expanded her business to the world of makeup with the set of her new brushes, which were announced by Karla Díaz herself, host of Pinky Promise and former member of the group “Jeans”.

While the presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv,” (along with Héctor Sandarti and Lili Brillanti “, I stand up, among many others, models her own clothing line in addition to some of her favorite brands since according to has long bragged, the driver spends a lot of money on her personal image, particularly in expensive clothing and footwear.