In a nude thong and bra, Kylie Jenner shows her charms in the foreground

Kylie jenner she knows perfectly well that her prominent curves are the object of desire of millions of fans around the world. And she does what she can to please them.

Therefore, this time the younger sister of Kim Kardashian took the opportunity to delight the pupil by showing her charms in the foreground in a couple of photos where she appears posing with a nude thong and a black bra that showed how good her curvy body looks.

“Ladies and gentlemen … her” is the short text that accompanies the postcards of the businesswoman that in just a few hours have already added more than four million 354 thousand ‘likes’ and 22 thousand comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Previously, Kylie Jenner had already grabbed spotlights thanks to another sensual image in which she took the opportunity to sunbathe, wearing a high impact bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

