By means of an official note, Flamengo spoke for the first time about the resumption of training in Ninho do Urubu, despite not having authorization from the City Hall and the Government of Rio de Janeiro due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the publication, athletes and other professionals involved “feel safe and fit” due to “the adopted safety and prevention protocol”.

Club adopted 13 sanitary measures to return to training at Ninho (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

The note is signed by Marcos Braz, vice president of football, Bruno Spindel, director of football, coach Jorge Jesus, doctor Márcio Tannure, head of DM, and, finally, the players of Flamengo’s professional squad.

This is the first time the club admits it has returned to training. Until then, the club’s position was that athletes were conducting assessments at the TC. TV Globo, however, recorded images of members of the coaching staff and players in the CT, working with balls in two fields, last Wednesday.Check out, in full, the note published by Flamengo this Thursday:



“Directors, coaches and professional athletes of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo come out to the public to speak about the return of professional football activities at the George Helal Training Center.

Athletes and members involved in the daily life of Ninho do Urubu inform that they feel safe and able to resume training due to the safety and prevention protocol adopted by the Flamengo Medical Department.

The protocol was put into practice following the most stringent international security regulations. Employees, athletes and members of the technical committee performed tests with a negative result for Covid-19, in addition to being examined daily by the Medical Department.

The Flamengo Training Center has the necessary equipment and also has daily strict hygiene. Not for nothing, the club adopted 13 measures to resume activities and were released last Monday (18).

After exams at the re-presentation and physical tests the next day, training was resumed on Wednesday (20) in accordance with the protocol of the FERJ (Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro). It is worth mentioning that the document contemplates outdoor activities. Therefore, the working groups are spread over the fields of Ninho do Urubu.

Finally, Flamengo’s professional soccer players and members reinforce their understanding of the delicate moment and are willing to collaborate with actions that favor the fight against the new coronavirus and the return to training.

Best regards,

Marcos Braz

Vice President of Football

Bruno Spindel

Executive Football Director

Jorge Jesus

Professional team coach

Márcio Tannure

Head of the Medical Department

Professional athletes of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo “

