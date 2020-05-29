In a note released on Thursday night, Flamengo again defended the partial opening of the Urubu’s Nest for training during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club uses as a basis an analysis made of Municipal Decree nº 47.282 / 2020 and understands that the activities are being carried out in compliance with the safety regulations of the city. Fla added that he hoped to lift the ban on collective training.

In the text, posted on the club’s official website, Flamengo also pays homage to the doctor Marcio Tannure, head of the Medical Department. The professional was the target of the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (CREMERJ), which asked for explanations from all clubs about the resumption of activities in a document signed by the organ’s president.

CHECK THE NOTE IN FULL

When analyzing Municipal Decree 47.282 / 2020, including obtaining an external legal opinion, we found that there is no legal prohibition or specific impediment to the operation of a private football training center. Flamengo understands that the activities developed are in compliance with the health safety standards required by the City of Rio de Janeiro, provided for in the aforementioned decree, among others, a minimum distance of two meters, a minimum contingent of professionals working, wearing masks and gel alcohol, etc.

In addition, we are extensively testing athletes and staff to see if anyone is infected with the coronavirus, with the adoption of style measures for the positive case, as already reported. In other words, Flamengo is doing more than required by the relevant legislation, as a way of protecting its employees as much as possible.

Therefore, Flamengo states that it will respectfully await the removal of the distance restriction for collective training, with the appropriate care and procedures, by the competent authorities and that it will remain at their disposal to provide any and all necessary clarifications.

Therefore, the Club clarifies that physicians and entities integrated by them must take care to analyze the applicable legislation, before making incomplete and legally inappropriate manifestations. The return of football games, with closed gates, must be done with care and responsibility on the part of all involved, without club passions or exaggerations.

We inform that the Club will assist Dr. Márcio Tannure, head of the Medical Department of Football at Flamengo, in clarifying all questions from CREMERJ to resolve any doubts that may exist.

Finally, although it was an option that was based on legal analysis of the legislation, we thank Dr. Tannure for the brilliant work he did in developing the security protocol for Flamengo’s employees and athletes. “

