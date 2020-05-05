One day after the widespread press release of Corinthians’ financial statements for the year 2019, the club went public in the form of an official note in order to explain some controversial points of the document, which has not yet been officially published. Among the issues that drew attention and deserved explanation are the deficit of R $ 177 million, the increase in football costs, the drop in revenues and the increase in accumulated debt.

Corinthians tried to explain the huge deficit in the balance sheet for the year 2019 (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Photo: Lance!

Regarding the decrease in revenues, the justification of the Financial Department was that the amounts related to the broadcasting rights were below expectations due to the classification of the team in the Brazilian Championship and the matches that were not broadcast on open TV, on closed TV, in addition to the pay-per-view subscriptions that did not meet expectations.

Not to mention the money from the sale of athletes, which was below the club’s average between 2016 and 2018, calculated by the financial board in the amount of R $ 120 million per year. In 2019, Corinthians sold only R $ 45 million in federative rights, practically a third of what was expected. Despite not selling players, it ended up acquiring others, inflating the payroll and consequently the hiring costs. Added to this is the fact that it is unable to get rid of expenses with athletes that are not being used, either by contract termination, or by lending to other clubs.

About the debt to have skyrocketed in relation to last year, the explanation is that a large part of it is already refinanced or negotiated with payment in installments and of the R $ 668.6 million in debts calculated by the club, only R $ 239 million are short term (up to 12 months), which can be balanced against the average revenue of around R $ 440 million per year.

Finally, for Corinthians, the deficit is the result of “an increase in obligations, basically generated by investments in the professional football team that, unfortunately, have not (yet) produced sports returns – and, consequently, financial”, says the official note released on Tuesday.

Even so, the financial board believes that it is a perfectly reversible framework “with negotiations by athletes and the obligations, to the same extent, are manageable considering Corinthians’ capacity to generate revenue”, concluded the text that is available on the website of Timão.

Check out the official note published by Corinthians in full:



“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista’s Financial Statements have not yet been released because they are in the process of being revised by internal bodies (Councils) to be validated and subsequently published. Due to the press release of information related to said balance sheet, the Club decided to forward a brief analysis of the relevant items in the balance sheet, which will be released in full after the internal statutory procedures are finalized.

The Financial Statements of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista are finalized and audited by an independent audit. The opinion of the independent auditors was issued without reservations for the year of 2019. It should be noted that this means that, from a technical and presentation point of view (including quality and transparency of information to the reader here), the Financial Statements are in perfect condition. order and demonstrate the Club’s economic situation in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

It is important to comment on these statements:

1) Results

Total revenues totaled R $ 426 million – R $ 470 million in 2018. The main effects on revenue reduction are due to revenues from TV rights and revenues from transfers from athletes, totaling R $ 82m less in 2019. The result of the exercise – deficit of R $ 177m – can be further detailed below:

I. TV revenues below expectations

The. TV Rights revenues are R $ 9m below 2018’s.

B. However, from the financial management point of view, TV Rights revenues were about R $ 32m below forecast (R $ 2m represented by the championship’s final placement below budget), considering the new contract model of TV distribution. This difference is materialized due to the quotas per exhibition of the games – Corinthians did not have any games shown on closed TV and a number below the average of matches shown on open TV. In addition, PPV (pay per view) values ​​were also below the original expectation according to the contract, caused by the low sales volume of operators and TV.

II. Sponsorship Revenue

The. Highlight for an increase of around 70% in sponsorship revenues compared to 2018.

III. Box Office Recipes

The. Box office revenues directly affect the Club’s (non-economic) financial flow as they are used to finance Arena Corinthians financing. It is important to highlight that, despite the direct impact on the current financial flow, it is an important and essential investment for the future, considering the revenue potential of Arena Corinthians, not only in relation to box office revenues. For comparison purposes, the box office revenue in 2012 – emblematic year for the achievements of Libertadores and the World Cup – was R $ 35 million – (R $ 51 million adjusted for inflation in the period), which demonstrates the importance of having a “home of your own” “. In addition to the increase in this specific revenue, there are other sources of revenue at the Arena (cabins, chairs, events, media, etc.) that incorporate new sources of income – and cash – for Corinthians, which did not exist without the Arena.

IV. Other revenue

The. The other revenues – licenses, partner contributions, loyal supporters, commercial explorations, etc., had a significant growth of 13.2% (inflation of 4.3%) – from R $ 49.9m to R $ 56.5m.

V. Personnel expenses

The. There was an increase in personnel expenses, notably in the football segment, impacted by the acquisition of several athletes to form the professional football squad. Due to the specific legislation applied to athletes, it was not possible to reduce costs related to athletes who were not being used, nor to obtain reimbursement of the expenses of these athletes through the loan to other clubs (see item 4)

B. There was a 65% increase in “expenses for amortization of federal rights”. This item represents the amortization of the acquisition costs of athletes over the period (incorporating acquisition costs themselves, intermediation, taxes, etc.) and whose growth is explained by the formation of a new cast as informed in item (a) above ( see item 4).

SAW. Financial costs for financing acquisitions

The. The increase in financial costs of approximately R $ 25m is due to the cost of the acquisition of athletes and the cost of the difference between the effect of reducing expenses and the increase in personnel expenses as explained (see also item VII below)

VII. Below-average revenue from athlete sales

The. It should be noted in this item that the last relevant athlete negotiations took place in mid-2018. Since then – until December / 2019 – only specific and less relevant negotiations have been carried out. Between 2016 and 2018 the average revenue from transfers from athletes was around R $ 120m while in 2019 it was only R $ 45m (one third of the average). This result is due to the search to improve the quality of the squad and obtain better sporting results as well as to the market demand, notably the European, including the adherence to the rules of financial fair play in Europe.

2) Obligations

The. Liabilities total R $ 668.6 million, of which R $ 212m (32%) refer to refinanced tax debts in 2015, with a term of 20 years. Of the remaining R $ 456m we have R $ 54m of medium term (3 years) and R $ 402m of terms up to 12 months. In relation to the amount of R $ 402m, there is R $ 163m (40%) with negotiations directed to renegotiation and extension of terms, as these are essentially obligations linked to football, which allows this administration. There remains, therefore, the amount of R $ 239m of obligations that can be considered “short term” with a horizon of 12 months.

Considering the annual revenue generation of around R $ 440m (2016/2019 quadrennium average), it is a liability that needs management in relation to obligations, but perfectly manageable over time.

As an example, we can mention the sale of athlete Pedrinho in 2020, which represents a generation of revenue of about R $ 120m, or 50% of short-term liabilities.

3) Equity

The. It is noteworthy that Corinthians is one of the few Brazilian clubs that has a positive net worth, which is an important measure of the absorption capacity of specific events such as the accounting deficit generated in 2019. This condition has persisted for some years, although with the occurrence of deficits over that period.

4) Assets and their valuation

The. Over the course of 2019, Corinthians invested approximately R $ 105m in the acquisition of athletes, a value recorded in its assets. Of this amount, and the values ​​of athletes previously registered, R $ 66 million were recorded in 2019 as “amortization of acquisition costs” (see item 1.v. (b))

B. Also during 2019 the club invested around R $ 10m in the construction of the Training Center (CT) of the base category, referring to the “1st phase” of the project.

ç. The market value of athletes for 2019, as assessed by an independent source and verified by the audit, is around R $ 358m. The book value recorded in December 2019 is R $ 199.9M, of which R $ 105.8M is represented by professional athletes, object of the market assessment. Considering then the market value of R $ 298 on 12/31/2019 (about R $ 430 million at the current exchange rate of the currencies) there is a difference of R $ 193m which, if applied to the result, would change the deficit presented to a surplus.

It should be noted that this consideration is taken as a way to demonstrate the difference between the economic and financial criteria. The current rule applicable to this type of asset (and the entities represented by sports clubs) is to demonstrate the need for any “impairment” (provision) if the book value is greater than the market value. There are, however, other business and activity segments for which assets are valued and adjusted with the concept of “fair value” (fair value) applying the adjustment both for and against the balance sheet. This rule applies when the assets are considered “negotiable” and not “patrimonial” – which is the case, especially in Brazilian football – of the federative rights of soccer players.

The challenge is always to have a cast that is valued so that, from a financial (and accounting point of view, if the rule were different), generate equity value for the club.

In short, there was effectively a deficit in the growth of obligations, basically generated by investments in the professional football team that, unfortunately, have not (yet) produced sporting returns – and, consequently, financially. However, as shown, the deficit can be reversed with athletes ‘negotiations and the obligations, to the same extent, are manageable considering Corinthians’ capacity to generate revenue.

SPORT CLUB CORINTHIANS PAULISTA

FINANCIAL BOARD “

See too:

The top scorers of each club in the history of the Brasileirão