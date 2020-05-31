The debate behind the scenes about the return of the Carioca Championship is endless. After the letter sent by the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro to all clubs of the first division about returning to training last week amid the pandemic of COVID-19, the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro and clubs in favor of returning to the championship signed a kind of “disapproval note” to CREMERJ.

The note was published on the social networks of the Federation and the clubs (see Madureira’s publication below). In the letter, those involved question the position of the Council stating that it “runs away from its powers to give its opinion on what it does not know, investing itself with competence it does not have, and issuing an absolutist document”. Fluminense and Botafogo, who from the beginning were against the return, did not sign and consequently did not publish the note.

Check the note in full

The Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the affiliates America, Americano, Bangu, Boavista, Cabofriense, Flamengo, Friburguense, Macaé, Madureira, Nova Iguaçu, Portuguesa, Resende, Vasco and Volta Redonda, in support of their medical professionals, they are surprised by CREMERJ’s position when fleeing from their duties to give their opinion on what they do not know, investing in competence that they do not have, and issuing an absolutist document, characterized by intimidating content and coercion directed at club doctors to prevent them from practicing legally. your profession.

There is no room for retaliation, repression, frustrations or threats to those who have no power whether or not there will be training or a game, a decision that falls solely to the direction of each club, a fact inexplicably overlooked by CREMERJ, but the knowledge of many of the professionals who do it part.

Regarding the protocol called Safe Game, prepared, debated and finalized for the training phase, by doctors of all clubs, with scientific bases and bases, it should be emphasized that there is no impermeability to criticisms or suggestions as long as they are propositional and well-founded, even better if they have the experience in the matter on the part of those who make them.

We ratify what has been repeated for a long time and countless times that the return of official professional football matches, in each municipality of the State of Rio de Janeiro, should take place as soon as there is no legal impediment and in accordance with the guidelines of the specific protocol not yet finalized for this phase. Technical, scientific, feasible, coherent, logical, reasoned and without any political bias suggestions can be sent until June 4 through the e-mail: secretaria@fferj.com.br.

THE TIMELINE

On Thursday, Flamengo took an official position on the use of the Training Center. In a note published on its website, Rubro-Negro stated that he is assisting Doctor Márcio Tannure, head of the Medical Football Department of Flamengo, to clarify the entity’s questions.

In an interview with L! last Wednesday, the president of CREMERJ, Sylvio Provenzano, explained the official guidance of the medical council and stressed that it was “an orientation, not a norm, a rule to be applied and followed”.

– It’s not a norm. A standard is a rule to be applied and followed by the professional. It is a recommendation. It is an orientation provided by CREMERJ that the practice (of football) is not recommended. Evidently, if something happens, the board has the right, at any time, to call the professional in activity and say “Look, this is your responsibility”. There is a difference between recommendation and standard. CREMERJ was an orientation – said Sylvio Provenzano exclusively to LANCE!

The Union of Football Athletes of the State of Rio de Janeiro also manifested itself in recent days, according to information published first hand by LANCE !. On Friday, SAFERJ reiterated its support for activities “out of necessity for survival”, but demanded that the Federation make payments to athletes on the part of the clubs on time, under penalty of losing future points if it is not achieved.

The letter sent to FERJ and signed by the president of the Union, Alfredo Sampaio, also considers that it is “inadmissible that, in the state of insecurity that we are still in, the athletes returning to their activities run the risk of not having their salaries received.”

