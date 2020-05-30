In a note published late on the night of Friday, 29, the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, expressed “discomfort” with the citation of his name for a vacancy in the Supreme Court (STF). On Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro said he could appoint the attorney general to occupy a seat in the court.

In classifying the PGR’s performance as “exceptional”, the official said that “the name of Augusto Aras comes strongly”, should a third wave appear – by 2022, ministers Celso de Mello and Marco Aurélio Mello will leave the Court. On Thursday, Bolsonaro tried to mitigate the negative repercussions of the declaration and wrote, on his social networks, that he is not considering nominating the attorney general for one of these two vacancies.

“The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, expresses his discomfort with the repeated placement of his name to occupy a vacancy in the Supreme Federal Court (STF). While it is an honor to be a member of that excellent Court, the PGR feels accomplished in having reached the peak of its institution, which also plays an important role in the structure of the State “, says a note published on the PGR website. “Aras reiterates that his commitment is to act as head of the Federal Public Ministry”

In the text, he states that by accepting the nomination he had the purpose of “better serving the Fatherland, innovating and expanding the protection of the Federal Public Ministry and offering uncompromising combat to organized crime and acts of improbity that cause inhuman and unjust misery to our people. “.

Aras has been the target of internal criticism in the MPF for taking measures considered “pro-government”, such as the request, made on Wednesday, for the Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the investigation of fake news, which affects politicians, businessmen and scholarship bloggers.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro’s nods to Aras increased the pace of adhesions to the manifesto of public prosecutors, launched on the 27th by the ANPR, calling for independence from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

