“In a normal world I would never miss a few Games, but now I don’t know”

05/11/2021 at 3:35 PM CEST

EFE

Bombshell in the heart of Spanish sport. Rafael Nadal He assured this Tuesday that “in a normal world he would never miss the Olympic Games, but acknowledged that this context of pandemic creates a situation of uncertainty that prevents him from making a final decision before the next two months, leaving open the option of giving up Tokyo 2021.

“I don’t know yet, I can’t give a clear answer (about participating in the Tokyo Games) because I don’t know. In a normal world I would never think of missing the Games, of course, we all know how important they are to me. situations, I do not know, we will see in a couple of months, “he assured Nadal at a press conference in Rome, where he will debut this Wednesday against the Italian Jannik Sinner.

“I have to organize my calendar. In a normal year I always have my calendar clear from January 1, but this year is different. You have to be flexible,” he added.

The Manacor team also considered that the most expert players are suffering particularly from the pandemic because they are “more aware of the problems.”

“The pandemic has made us live things that we were not used to. When we talk about a pandemic we talk about young people, but I believe that they have the energy to adapt more. For us, who have led a life living in conditions that have changed. drastically and we are more aware of the problems, this concern is more accentuated, “he said.

Nadal He is not surprised by the step forward of the new generation of tennis players and considered it a normal life process.

“We (the most expert tennis players) have a life playing with the public, perhaps we need that a little more, but everything is theories and search for reasons. There is a young generation that is good. It is life, a wheel that does not stop for anyone, “he stressed.

“First, (he, the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the swiss Roger Federer) we are missing events. Second, there is a new generation that is very good. Third, we are 33, 34 and 39 years old. Usually nothing is forever, “he added.

However, Rafa, a nine-time champion in Rome, he promised to give everything every day as he always has done and expressed his illusion to debut in Rome with a “most difficult” round. Touched him Jannik Sinner, number 18 in the world and great hope of Italian tennis.

“In Madrid I played very well, then I had two bad games and everything was lost (against the German Alexander Zverev), but in Madrid I played at my best level in recent times. Here I had to adapt to new conditions, that takes time, but I’m ready. Tomorrow will be one of the most difficult starts possible, against SinnerI hope to be prepared, “he said.