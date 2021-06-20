‘In a New York neighborhood’ is the perfect post-pandemic musical

Mix of musical euphoria and social awareness, ‘In a New York neighborhood‘is the film that will best put us fully into the summer and the end of the pandemic. We review the keys to this adaptation of the Broadway musical, from his political messages to his accusations of ‘colorism’. 10 movies to reconcile with musicals.

In the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights, where the musical is set ‘In a New York neighborhood‘, there is music, dance and joy. But there are also businesses that survive month after month, young people who leave, grandmothers who cook for 20 every Sunday and a party in the streets every time the water comes out of the underground pipes. But above all there are dreams. There are those who want to succeed in the Big Apple, and others who are satisfied with being able to support their family. There are those who long to return to the country they came from many years ago and set up a beach bar, and there are those who have understood that home is where their family is.

All that happens in the new musical from the creator of ‘Hamilton’, Lin-Manuel Miranda, what hits the big screen more than a decade after first set foot on Broadway, and which stands as the most necessary film proposal of the summer. We come from dark times that we have not yet completely left behind. The Covid-19 pandemic has left the world battered, and now more than ever we need films that remind us that life goes on, that convey joy and, also, that remind us that dreams (or dreams) are important.

And not only that: also that the cinema on the big screen has to rise from the ashes. And we can think of few better movies than this to give it the wings it needs. Yes, ‘Black Widow’ and Fast and Furious 9 ‘will come at the beginning of July to give that economic kick to the box office of our country, but It is in ‘In a New York neighborhood’ where we will find not only the catharsis, but also the emotional bond with hope and the future that seems more opportune than ever.

From Broadway to the whole world

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda Y Quiara Alegria Hudes, ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ (or, with its original title, ‘In The Heights’) began on the Broadway stage in 2007 with a hit full of Latino representation and a new modern musical model. Miranda, who composed and wrote the songs, mixes hip-hop, salsa, soul and merengue to talk about his community, about the American Dream, of the “dreams” of so many people who normally were not represented in the theaters of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Mamma Mia’ or ‘Les Miserables’. His revolution was louder with the arrival of ‘Hamilton’, a complete cultural revolution, but his signs of style could already be found in this work.

The story of ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ is made up of different lives and struggles. Usnavi stands out (Anthony Ramos), a shop owner, who dreams of returning to the shores of the Dominican Republic and rebuilding his father’s beach joint. Next to him is the grandmother Claudia (Olga Merediz), who has adopted the role of matriarch for many of the residents of the neighborhood and also yearns to accompany the protagonist on his journey back home. There is Vanessa (Melissa barrera), with whom Usnavi is madly in love and who wants to become a fashion designer. And there is Nina (Leslie grace), who returns from Stanford University with the feeling that this academic elite is not his place.

Thirteen years after its premiere, and with an adaptation that has been in the works since 2008 and that has passed through countless hands, we can finally see the final result. Director Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) has known how to transfer the experience from one format to another, since it is not the same to watch a musical from the theater seat than from the movie theater. Scenes such as the public swimming pool, one of the most impressive and ambitious seen in recent cinema, show that the film has taken the project to another level of visual spectacularity and use of the tools offered by the cinema.

Joy, yes, but also a message

In a BBC report, Quiara Alegría Hudes assured that the story “was a piece of activism from the very beginning”. And it is that simply by giving voice and prominence to the Latino community away from stereotypes and denigrating labels, they were already being revolutionaries in the United States. “Our decision to create a story about Latino joy, celebration and resilience may not seem political, It may seem that we are looking for enjoyable entertainment, but it was a conscious and strategic political choice. Joy is political in this context“he continued.

Yes, ‘In a New York neighborhood’ has everything we could expect from a musical: great dance numbers with dozens of extras, constant and catchy songs, feelings on the surface … But, following the tradition of the musical, it also portrays harsh realities that music does not make less bearable. We see it in titles like ‘The Miserables‘, based on the revolutionary struggle and misery in the streets of Paris, in’Hairspray‘which put America’s racism on stage through a television dance show, or in’Cabaret‘, whose history is marked by the rise of Nazism in Germany. Even in classics like ‘The models‘from 1944, starring Rita hayworth, the situation of food rationing was used as the background for his story.

And of course there’s ‘Hamilton’, a re-reading of America’s birth and a hip-hop-paced portrait of its founding fathers, led by Alexander Hamilton. “At a time when American politics was bitter and divided, he offered a celebration of the founding fathers, something that should be less complicated. But all, from the lyrics to the cast, he also offered a critique of American politics and history, and how those stories have been written. Has allowed the public to get involved and escape at the same time“explained historian Pamela Hutchinson on the BBC.

In her previous job, Miranda also used this dichotomy between entertainment and awareness, between getting the audience to move to the rhythm of the music and telling them how hard the lives of those who suffer from racism and lack of opportunities are. That mix offers a kind of catharsis that many look for in the musical genre. That moment in which music offers a deeper understanding of a given situation, and above all allows building bridges with everyone those who have ever felt that they could not find the meaning of the word ‘home’.

Latin representation, but not all

Not everything is perfect. “In a New York neighborhood” has received some accusations before its premiere, mainly originated by an interview with The Root. The journalist Felice Leon asked Chu and the rest of the team how they explained the fact that the main cast of the film was Latino, yes, but with a much lighter skin tone the one that seems to be seen in the Washington Heights neighborhood. “I would say it is a fair conversation,” said the director, trying to find the right words to acknowledge this problematic aspect and, at the same time, defend his film.

Leon thus accused the production of ‘colorism’, a term derived from racism that aims to highlight the discrimination that grants privileges to lighter skin tones within communities such as African American or Latino. It’s an accusation Chu has faced before: in his film ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, many were surprised by the complete absence of dark skin in a film set in Singapore. Actress Leslie Grace responded like this: “Until I made this movie, I didn’t realize that I couldn’t really see myself and the people who looked like my brothers, who are darker than me, on screen. I hope. This is breaking that glass ceiling. I hope to see my brothers and sisters, who are darker than me, star in these movies“.

In this conversation that broke out on Twitter and the media, Lin-Manuel Miranda couldn’t keep quiet. In a statement he apologized, saying:

“I started writing ‘In the Heights’ because I didn’t feel seen. And for the last 20 years all I wanted was for us, ALL of us, to feel seen. I see the discussion about Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend. , and it is clear that many in our dark skinned Afro-Latino community do not feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among leading roles. I understand the pain and frustration of colorism, feeling invisible. I understand that, without sufficient Afro-Latino representation Dark skinned, the world feels deprived of the community that we so wanted to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I am so sorry. ”

2021: The year of the musical?

After the pandemic, of course 2021 had to be the year of the musical. The arrival of ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ on Spanish screens is just the beginning: a dozen musical titles will arrive, both in movie theaters and in streaming, in the coming months. Miranda will repeat with the animation tape ‘Alive‘and the musical biopic of the creator of’ Rent ‘entitled’Tick, tick … boom‘(both will premiere on Netflix), will follow’Dear evan hansen‘ Y ‘Everyone talks about Jamie‘(two other hit Broadway musicals hitting the big screen), the new’Cinderella‘ starring Camila Cabello will hit Amazon Prime Video, the Cannes Film Festival will open with the musical ‘Annette‘ from Leos carax, and by the end of the year the highly anticipated remake of ‘West Side Story‘ lead by Steven Spielberg, which certainly will not go unnoticed.

For now, we’re starting at the beginning, with ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’, which is an excellent way to return to the cinema. As they said in Indiewire: “It is so magical and euphoric that it will leave you with the feeling that the cinema has returned, even if it has not gone anywhere”.

