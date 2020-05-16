The main signing of Corinthians for this season was Luan, who arrived from Grêmio as one of the great players in Brazilian football. However, the events of 2020, on and off the pitch, have prevented, for now, the midfielder from showing what he came by wearing the club shirt of his heart. However, for him this whirlwind of events was in the package, when he agreed to act for a mass club, which lives intensely.

Luan has three goals in 12 official games for Corinthians in the 2020 season (Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Ag. Corinthians)

Photo: Lance!

In an interview with THROW!, Luan took stock of his first months in the club, which has already experienced euphoria in the Florida Cup, disappointment in the Libertadores, poor performance in Paulistão, and in the middle of it he still had to face the coronavirus pandemic, taking everyone by surprise with a routine unprecedented in the life of each of the players of the Corinthians squad.

– Really an atypical semester for all of us, right? Mainly due to the coronavirus issue, this pause that had never happened, something new for everyone. On the sports issue, a lot has already happened, we live everything very intensely with the Corinthians shirt. And it has to be that way, there’s no way. A big, massive club with a history has to be like that – analyzed Timão’s jersey number 7. The desire to play for Corinthians was never hidden by the midfielder. In 2020 he had this opportunity to join the professional side with the passionate. Even with a few months in the club, he has already seen the crowd euphoric and discontented by the team in a short time. However, none of this surprises Luan. Corinthians fan, he already imagined the pressure and wants to live that dream again.

– I think it’s normal, every beginning of work has a little imbalance, oscillation. I never hid that acting for Corinthians was a childhood dream of mine and today I am fulfilling that dream. The pressure and demand here are as I imagined, yes. I hope that we can return to live that dream as soon as possible – he declared.

At the same time that brought Luan, Corinthians adhered to a new style of play with the hiring of Tiago Nunes. By changing a way of playing that had already been applied for more than a decade, stumbling blocks along the way end up becoming more common and the results are not achieved as expected. Something that the midfielder understands to be a natural process.

– As I said in the last answer, it is a beginning of work, of philosophy, many players arriving now, new coaching staff also starting to implement their style, which is different from what many here were used to, so I think it is a natural oscillation – he argued.

The return to normal football activities may take time to happen here in Brazil, but when that happens, the clubs will probably go through a new pre-season before the competitions start again. For Luan, this period can be decisive for Corinthians’ resumption in the season, especially in terms of adapting to the new style of play.

– The more time we have to work on our new style, which we have been working on since the beginning of the year, the better. Of course, all clubs will also have this time, but it is important for us to be able to return to the rhythm, evolve. I believe that the more time you have, the better it will be – he evaluated.

With the return deadline still undefined, it is difficult to make any projections or plans for the remainder of 2020, either individually or collectively, but Luan’s desire is that the team seeks to evolve as much as it can from the moment when everything is back to normal in Brazilian football, as well as continuing to represent the white shirt with honor.

– I hope that we can evolve more each day. It is not possible to project yet without knowing how this turn will be, when it comes to competitions. But I hope it will be soon and that more and more we will be able to evolve as a team, honor the Corinthians shirt every time we are in the field. I think the projection is this: evolution – concluded the Corinthians half.

Luan and his castmates continue to work from home, guided by the club’s technical committee, which is already entering the last phase of the planned preparation for this period of domestic isolation. There is still no forecast for returning to day to day at CT Joaquim Grava. In the state of São Paulo, the government established quarantine until May 31.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga