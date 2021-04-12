“In a low interest rate environment, investors have to take a little more risk to get a return”

-Although Capital Group is known primarily for equity funds, it has recently been recognized as the best fixed income manager in Spain. Why are these products characterized?

-Our bond funds share the same credentials as equity funds. Capital Group is the largest active manager in the industry, with 55 million savers behind. We are very focused on what we do. We have 35 funds, fixed income, mixed and variable income.

In fixed income we are one of the five largest management companies in the world, thanks to the trust of savers, since we do not have any commercial network that sells our product.

We have more than 440,000 million euros in fixed income and almost 200 people in our part of investments.

Fixed income funds stand out for their consistency. We have 11 fixed income funds available to Spanish investors. Practically, most are above the average and even in the period of the first quartile in periods of 3 and 5 years.

We want fixed income funds that behave as such, without adding more risk. What’s more, we have very experienced managers; the average experience is 26 years. All this is a cocktail that makes us have been awarded the award for best fixed income manager.

-We are already in the second quarter of the year, what is your vision of the economy in the months that we still have ahead?

-In Capital Group we do not make binary decisions based on market expectations, but rather each manager applies it according to their knowledge.

We like to see it from three perspectives. On the one hand, the pandemic; on the other, the economies and, finally, the markets. Since vaccination has started, the outlook is more positive, although there may be new potholes.

As for the economies, they are closely linked to the vaccination process. We are already in year 1 of the recovery, although it will be asymmetric, not all economies entered the pandemic at the same time, nor will they all come out the same.

The markets anticipate the recovery and already see the light at the end of the tunnel. You have to be very selective. I recommend investors not to market timing, that is, entering and exiting markets. Anything can happen, as we saw last year. Also, recovery is going to be asymmetric, so active management is very important.

-You believe that mixed funds are a good option for investors in this environment, why?

-It is one of the best options for those investors who cannot or want to bear the risk or volatility of equities. In the low rate environment we find ourselves in, investors have to take a little more risk to get a return.

Mixed funds are a good option for this. They allow the investor to be located in different risk parameters based on your profile. They give the manager the facility to find opportunities across the entire spectrum of the market and, in addition, there is a very wide offer. Although paradoxically such a wide offer can pose a problem for investors when it comes to finding the fund in which they really want to invest.

-But not just any mixed fund, I imagine. What characteristics must a good mixed fund have?

-There are two problems. On the one hand, that they are funds that investors really understand and can explain. Second, that the fund does not take more risk than it should.

Therefore, a good mixed fund has to be understandable and not add more risk than it should.

The solution is to invest in mixed funds that invest in traditional assets, without black boxes, and that are funds with very clear investment limits. That is the main thing, like any other fund, we must add consistency in results, which are located in the first quartiles of the category, which are managed by experienced managers and aligned with interests. Finally, active management must be emphasized.

– Taking into account that Capital Group funds are known for the long track record of their strategies, how do the manager’s mixed funds tend to behave in the long term?

-In Capital Group we launched our first mixed fund in 1973. From the range that we have available for Spanish and European investors, we have three mixed funds with very long histories. The one with the least history is 10 years and the one with the longest, 34. If we had to choose something that defines these funds, since in Capital Group we make the central part of investors’ portfolios and as a good fund, from Capital Group, we try to find consistency in the results, not to be the best fund of the year, since that indicates that in the following years you will lose.

The important is that funds are consistently ranked in the top quartiles in the mixed fund category.