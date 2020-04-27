Association wants public guarantee of autonomy to the new director of the Federal Police and criticizes the president’s interference in the body. The entity says that the next PF chief has the challenge of showing that he has no political mission. The National Association of Federal Police Delegates released on Sunday (26/04) an open letter to President Jair Bolsonaro asking for financial autonomy for the PF and criticizing the interference by the head of government in command of the entity.

For association of delegates, circumstance of Valeixo’s dismissal may cause instability in the management of his successor

The association states that there is a “crisis of confidence” in the appointment of the new director general and also demands that the president publicly commit himself to guarantee “total autonomy” to the new head of the organ, arguing that such measures will contribute to the “dissipation of doubts. “about Bolsonaro’s intentions regarding the PF.

Former judge Sergio Moro resigned as Minister of Justice and Public Security last Friday, after Bolsonaro dismissed Maurício Valeixo from the PF leadership, which is linked to the Ministry of Justice. Upon leaving office, Moro accused the president of trying to interfere politically in the PF and wanting to have access to information on inquiries.

After Moro’s resignation, the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined that the PF should hold in office the delegates working on the investigation of an alleged scheme for the dissemination of fake news and the promotion of anti-democratic demonstrations.

According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, the Federal Police identified councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, the president’s son “02”, as one of the leaders of a criminal scheme for the production and propagation of false news.

According to the publication, PF investigators have no doubt that the president’s decision to dismiss the director-general of the corporation and pressure the Ministry of Justice to replace him with a name more docile to Planalto’s interests is linked to the investigation. .

The most popular name to replace Valeixo in the PF is Alexandre Ramagem, current director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) and a friend of Carlos Bolsonaro.

Folha also reported that, in addition to identifying Carlos, the PF is investigating the participation of another son of the president, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, in the fake news scheme.

The delegates association’s open letter emphasizes that “from the appointment and inauguration, it is in the public interest for the President to maintain a republican distance” from the nominee for the leadership of the PF, “in order to prevent any of his acts from being interpreted by society. as an attempt to politically intervene in the work of the agency “.

“As it happened, there is a crisis of confidence installed, both by a considerable part of society and by the delegates of the Federal Police, who value the image of the institution”, continues the text. “No delegate wants to see the PF questioned by public opinion for every action or inaction. Nor does he want to work under a climate of internal distrust.”

The document cites Valeixo’s resignation and Moro’s resignation as facts that will impose on the new general delegate a “huge challenge: demonstrate that he was not appointed to fulfill a political mission within the body” and points out that, therefore, there is the risk that he faces “constant instability in his management”.

In his Facebook account, Bolsonaro argued this Sunday that the Federal Police is part of the Brazilian Intelligence System, “which feeds the President of the Republic with information to make strategic decisions”.

“It is one thing to ask for information about ongoing confidential inquiries (which never happened) and another thing to have access to intelligence knowledge produced under the law (which has always been difficult for me),” wrote the president.

In the letter, the delegates’ association states that there is no legal provision for personal, general and daily communications to the trustee in actions that are not of interest to government decision making.

The association also asks Bolsonaro to forward a project to Congress to set a mandate for the director general and that the choice be made after a list of candidates is presented by the delegates to the president, followed by a hearing.

