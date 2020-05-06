O Flamengo started the season with the expectation of having a record collection. However, the coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed football and has caused problems in the club’s finances.

After not receiving payment of installments from the supplier of sporting goods and television, the red-black leaders even sought a loan in the market. In addition, in the last days, Flamengo announced the dismissal of employees.

The attitude was frowned upon and highly criticized by employees. In a letter sent to journalist Jorge Nicola, mention is also made of the cut in the payment of prizes for the titles of the Brazilian Championship and Libertadores without any explanation from the board.

After the dismissal of employees, Flamengo announced a 25% reduction in salaries in May and June, in addition to the postponement of payment of image rights from this period to the next season.

Check the note sent below:

In this pandemic moment, in this moment that we are experiencing a crisis, after years and years dedicating work and love to our club, what did we receive in return? We are fired in a cruel way and with no prospect of work. Most of us receive salaries that we are even ashamed to talk about, as it is important that everyone knows how badly Flamengo’s CR pays its employees, so that managers, supervisors, directors and CEOs have bonuses even outside the reality of the market.

Just look at the latest balance sheets and see how much these people earn in bonuses. This board is inhumane. The president and the deputy president have no human sensibility. We are talking about Landim, the elected president, and Mr. Bap, who runs the club, see the case of “Meninos do Ninho”. The families to this day beg the club to do their part and this pair without mercy or pity doesn’t give a damn about them.

Take a look at the Brazilian and Libertadores titles. The people who work or worked in football had an important participation. Many could pay their bills, have a better holiday, provide their families with a decent Christmas … What was done? They cut without mercy or mercy the base of 80% of the prize for the humble employees, because for the great ones all received their full prize.

Now, in this pandemic moment, they could talk to the athletes and they with their financial condition better than ours could contribute to achieving the objective of the economy. No, send those who earn less to the streets. This is Flamengo right on the playing field with committed athletes and a competent, humane and polite coach with all the employees, but a board formed by fools like never before in the club’s history.

Sports Gazette

