Brasília – The Secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District sent a letter to President Jair Bolsonaro in which they request the immediate sanction of the emergency relief project to the States and municipalities to face the effects resulting from the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The secretaries claim that the bill has been available to the president for sanction for a week and express concern about the delay. The letter was released yesterday by the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District (Comsefaz).

“We have been together for more than two months since the pandemic decree underway in the world by the World Health Organization, and we still continue to live with expectations so that States can directly address the afflictions of the population in the face of the exponential advance of contamination curves and deaths in the country “, says the document, signed by the 27 secretaries of all Federation Units.

“It is urgent to release the amounts of the aid approved under the terms sent by the Legislative Power, even though they are insufficient resources for the size of the public interventions needed in this crisis, considering, especially, the economic impact and the consequent drop in revenue that compromises the maintenance of essential activities of States and Municipalities “.

The secretaries also ask for the maintenance of the device of the project that prevents the Union from executing the guarantees and counter-guarantees of the debts of the internal and external credit operations contracts, entered into with the financial system and multilateral credit institutions. “This is one of the most substantial aspects of making the program,” they emphasize.

Complementary Bill No. 39 of 2020, which creates the Federative Program to Combat the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), was approved in the Senate on May 6 and released for sanction the following day. The relief program provided for in the PL is R $ 60 billion to states and municipalities to compensate for lost revenue and actions to prevent and combat the new coronavirus.

President Jair Bolsonaro has said a few times that he will veto the section that frees some categories of wage freeze servers provided for in the project. The ban on readjustments for civil servants in the next 18 months is the counterpart required by the federal government for the transfer of R $ 60 billion to the entities. However, as shown by Broadcast / Estadão, the shielding of these categories, among them those of security, was put in the text by deputies and senators with Bolsonaro’s approval. With the change, the economy forecast with the PL fell from R $ 130 billion to R $ 43 billion.

Only after the discontent of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, with the change, Bolsonaro began to say that he would veto the device that saved the careers of the freeze. On Monday, Bolsonaro said he would decide by Wednesday on the veto and would meet Minister Guedes 100%. However, on Wednesday, the speech changed. As Broadcast / Estadão found out, Bolsonaro was holding the sanction of aid to states to allow readjustment to Federal District police officers before. The bill that paves the way for the increase was approved this week by Congress. The postponement of the sanction is also due to another change in the president’s plans. Bolsonaro now intends to discuss with governors and the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), the veto to the stretch of the freeze of the readjustments. Bolsonaro said that ” perhaps“the virtual meeting with the governors will take place next week. The president has until May 27 to sign the sanction.

