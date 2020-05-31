Minister of Education participated in online congress of conservative movement this Sunday

The Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, said this Saturday, 30, that a structure was created to take Brazil to a “leftist paradise” and that it will only be possible to resolve this “by changing the rules of the New Republic”. The statement was given at an online congress Conservative Brazil Movement (MBC).

“A structure was created to take Brazil to a leftist paradise. And how do we solve this? Going after oligopolies and monopolies, having the courage to face the ideological discussion and changing the rules of the New Republic, because they were set up by a system that will always generate the same thing “, declared Weintraub in the lecture whose content was published by the newspaper O Globo.

Last Friday, the 29th, the minister gave testimony to explain statements that he would put the members of the Supreme Court in jail. Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes saw evidence of crimes such as defamation, injury and crime against national security. Weintraub preferred to remain silent during the deposition.

Still at the congress, the minister criticized the separation of the three branches of government. “It has the whole system of checks and balances, everything that should prevent this mechanism from being built. You have the Judiciary, the Legislature, you have bureaucrats in the Executive that should prevent this.”

