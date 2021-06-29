In a leather mini, Andrea Legarreta steals sighs in Hoy

In leather mini, Andrea Legarreta steals sighs in Hoy | Instagram

Galilea Montijo totally unseated !. The beautiful Andrea Legarreta once again used one of her secret weapons to catch everyone’s attention, her beautiful legs. The wife of Erik Rubin she wore a black leather mini skirt.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez she decided to wear an outfit in which black highlights her pronounced curves and beautiful legs. The leather skirt was accompanied by a fitted long-sleeved blouse in the same color and high sandals that further framed her legs. The conductor of Today He accompanied his image with a hairstyle with Hollywood-style waves.

Galilea Montijo’s partner looked like never before and modeled like a professional for Instagram, sharing the photo 19 hours ago and exceeding 50 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

#Monday and the body knows it !! Or how was it ?? Have a great week, beauties !! ✨ # Almost50 #YaMerito , wrote Legarreta next to the photograph.

Famous and non-famous could not resist commenting and complimenting the also actress for being in splendid shape at almost 50 years of age, something that she has been showing off recently with the hashtag # almost50.

Despite rumors that Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo could be responsible for the departure of Marisol González from the Hoy Program, the host also commented and complimented her partner’s legs.

For a long time it has been said that Montijo and Legarreta have the power to control Hoy and that they make life of “little squares” for some new colleagues when they do not like their presence or may feel overshadowed by them.