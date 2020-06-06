In a hammock hanging in the living room of his house, the life of a man from Rivera was extinguished. During his last hours, he remained battling the Covid-19, alone. The man was identified as Roberto de Jesús García Quintanilla, 56, and lived in the Río Grande community, in Rivas.

When his relatives realized that he was suffering the ravages of Covid-19, they sought support from the Red Cross and a health center to transfer him to the hospital in this city, but they assure that they did not find an answer and had to leave him at home.

Rosa Marina García Avilés, 51, says that her brother lived alone and that he began to show symptoms of Covid-19 the night of May 30. “They tell me that he was tired and since I live in Rivas, I decided to call the Red Cross emergency number, to request that they transfer him to the hospital, but they answered that they did not transport coronavirus suspects,” he said.

He said the call was made at 10:25 p.m. and that, unable to transfer his brother, he decided to send a doctor to Río Grande to attend him.

Rosa Marina García Avilés assured that the Minsa did not support her either before or after her brother’s death. THE PRESS / Lesber Quintero

“The doctor came to his home on Sunday, May 31, and upon examining him, said he had pneumonia and had the symptoms of Covid-19 and prescribed a medication to counteract the virus. On Monday when I came to visit him with my due security measures, I was encouraged to see him since he was showing improvement and I returned to my house happy, but that day he relapsed, “said Rosa Marina.

He added that on Tuesday, June 2, he returned to his brother’s house to give him other medications and that when he saw him, he realized that his health was more delicate. It was at that moment that they called the Manin Renner health center, in Rivas, to request an ambulance and be able to transfer him to the hospital.

I had difficulty breathing

“My brother already had difficulty breathing. Ugly snoring was heard, but the minutes and hours passed and the ambulance from the health center never came. Nor were medical personnel, so my brother continued to fight for his life at home, ”he said.

On the night of June 2, Roberto went to sleep in his hammock, but at 5:30 a.m., the next day he no longer responded to the good morning that a cousin gave who came looking for him with two other people, seconds later they realized that he was deceased.

“Upon learning of his death, he went to the Manin Renner health center to request support, to help me with the funeral procedure, and they answered that he will look for the doctor who had cared for my brother and then they gave me three suits for them to They will use the people who were going to bury it, “he explained.

According to the complainant, when she found no support, she had to find three people to take charge of putting her brother’s body in the coffin and then burying him in the Río Grande cemetery.

“The funeral was at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 3 and I thank the mayor of Tola who sent a machine to make the grave, but the authorities of the Ministry of Health did not even investigate the cause of death of my brother, nor did he give the recommendations required in these cases ”, concluded Rosa Marina.